Strictly star Kai Widdrington goes Instagram official with new girlfriend: ‘Happiness is underrated’

Star of Strictly Kai Widdrington has announced his new girlfriend, less than a year since he split from ex-partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Pro dancers Kai, 29, and Nadiya, 35, shocked fans last summer when they decided to call time on their relationship. The pair met on the glitzy BBC show, and romance blossomed behind the scenes for Nadiya and Kai in 2022.

However, following their shock split last year, Kai has revealed he is dating someone new and is reportedly already taking a huge next step in their romance.

Kai has announced his new girlfriend (Credit: BBC)

Kai Widdrington reveals new girlfriend

Following speculation, Kai confirmed he was in a new relationship with Chloe Wells on Instagram on Thursday (April 17).

In a wholesome photo, the pair can be seen smiling at each other during a night out at a restaurant.

Keeping the caption short but sweet, Kai wrote: “Happiness is underrated” while adding a black heart emoji.

In the comments section, Chloe commented with a red heart emoji. However, many of Kai’s followers also gushed about his new romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

‘You two are perfect’

“Sooo happy for you!!!” fellow Strictly star Tasha Ghouri wrote.

“This is the cutest!! so happy to see you so happy,” another person shared.

“Awwhhh I’m so happy for you both. It’s lovely to see you looking so well and happy Kai,” a third remarked.

“So happy for you sweetheart, you deserve to be happy, Kai,” a fourth user commented.

“Yes, you two are perfect,” a fifth said.

‘They’re planning on moving in together’

According to reports, Kai’s new girlfriend Chloe is an executive assistant at a city firm. She is originally from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex and now lives in London.

The couple are said to have met at a pub in West London and “hit it off from the start”.

They make a really cute couple.

Despite initially keeping their romance under wraps, friends have claimed the pair are planning to take a huge next step in their romance.

“They have a real laugh together and although it’s early days, they’re planning on moving in together in the coming months,” a friend told The Sun of their huge plans to move their relationship to the next level.

Nadiya and Kai split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Have Kai and Nadiya split up?

The source also claimed that Kai struggled with his breakup with Nadiya playing out in public, and fortunately for him, Chloe “has no interest at all in being in the spotlight”.

They said: “She also isn’t a Strictly superfan which makes things easier.

The insider continued: “They’re super-content, and Kai attributes a lot of his looking so well to being in a happier place in life thanks to her. They make a really cute couple.”

ED has contacted Kai’s representatives for comment.

Why did Kai and Nadiya split?

Nadiya and Kai reportedly split due to their respective schedules. The Mirror claimed they “drifted apart due to the pressures of touring together and frequently being in each other’s space”.

In October last year, Nadiya opened up about her split from Kai – revealing they are “not friends”.

“We work together but we are not friends and that’s okay,” she told the Mirror.

Nadiya added: “One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I’m a professional.”

Read more: Strictly’s Kai Widdrington on moment he fell in love with Nadiya Bychkova before shock split

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!