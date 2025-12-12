Everything Perrie Edwards has said about her pregnancies as fiancé Alex breaks silence on ‘difficult’ miscarriage

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is currently pregnant again, but the star revealed a few months back that she heartbreakingly suffered a miscarriage, and now fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has broken his silence about it.

Perrie and Alex already have a son, four-year-old Axel. But the couple are currently expecting baby number two! While she has always chosen to keep her pregnancies private, Perrie did open up about the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered before her current pregnancy, when she lost her baby at 24-weeks pregnant.

Alex hadn’t said anything about the heartbreak, but in a new interview, he opened up about the difficult loss for the very first time. But what has Perrie said about all of her pregnancies over the years? Lets have a look.

Perrie Edwards is pregnant again (Credit: Jordan Crosby / SplashNews.com)

Is Perrie Edwards pregnant?

Perrie Edwards is currently pregnant again. She announced the news back in September in an adorable Instagram video to one of her new songs.

Perrie posted a black-and-white video of herself that captured her walking from behind wearing a white T-shirt that featured the title of her latest single, If He Wanted To He Would, on the back.

When she turned around, Perrie’s t-shirt said, “…And he did!” across the front. However, that wasn’t the only thing that was displayed.

She also showed off her growing baby bump while flashing a radiant smile.

Fiancé Alex then walked over to Perrie in the clip and kissed her on the cheek before their adorable son Axel joined the happy family.

The announcement came just a few weeks after Perrie revealed her heartbreaking miscarriage during a sit-down interview with Paul Brunson.

Alex has just spoken about the miscarriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Do Perrie and Alex have kids?

This will be baby number two for Perrie and Alex. Four years ago, they welcomed their first son Axel.

During this pregnancy, Perrie waited quite a while before announcing it to the world. And quite beautifully, she was expecting Axel at the same time bandmate Leigh-Anne was pregnant with twins.

After she made the announcement, Perrie proceeded to spend the next few months sharing baby bump updates and giving fans little glimpses into her pregnancy. On her latest album, one of the songs actually even features Axel’s heartbeat taken from a baby scan when Perrie was pregnant with him.

But it wasn’t until recently that Perrie actually revealed that Axel is also a “rainbow baby” – a term used to describe the pregnancy after a miscarriage.

Perrie recently revealed she was really “on edge” while pregnant with Axel, as she feared something going wrong.

The 32-year-old said: “When I was pregnant with him, I loved being pregnant. It was one of the happiest times of my life. I love carrying babies.

“It was so lovely. But I was on edge thinking, oh gosh, I just want to get past the 12 weeks. I then wanted to get past the next thing. And when I got past it, the pregnancy was complete bliss. It was perfect.”

Perrie broke down about her miscarriage (Credit: YouTube)

Perrie Edwards heartbreaking miscarriage revealed

For the first time ever, Perrie sat down and spoke about the highs-and-lows of her life. And the lowest of lows was when she tragically experienced two miscarriages. One before Axel, and one before her current pregnancy.

Perrie Edwards revealed in August that back in 2022, as Little Mix were preparing to go on their final tour, she was secretly pregnant.

But tragically, as the pregnancy hit the five-month mark, Perrie knew that something was wrong.

She said: “We went for what was a 20-week scan. But we were actually 22 weeks. That was just the worst day of my life. Like, horrendous.

“I just knew something was wrong in the scan. I have never had an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion.”

But two weeks later, Alex and Perrie were given the heartbreaking news that there was no heartbeat.

Perrie revealed: “I remember sobbing. Alex was injured at the time and couldn’t really drive. He was struggling. But I couldn’t see straight. We lost the baby at like 24 weeks.”

She then went on to reveal that it wasn’t her first miscarriage. Before she had Axel she suffered one very early in her first ever pregnancy.

“I had a miscarriage very early on in my first-ever pregnancy. I remember finding out I was pregnant. Obviously, I started bleeding not long after that. When I went to the hospital for a scan they were like: ‘There is no baby.’ And I just thought, oh have I made this up. Maybe it was a false positive.”

Perrie and Alex have a four-year-old son (Credit: YouTube)

The ‘worst part’ of Perrie’s miscarriage

Speaking to Glamour, a month after she revealed the tragedy, and that she was pregnant, Perrie Edwards opened up on the aftermath.

Perrie told the outlet: “It felt like it came out of nowhere. Every scan we had before had been fine. We just weren’t expecting to go into the 22-week scan and for our world to just crumble.”

But the “worst part” came a few days later – as Perrie’s body still was preparing for a baby.

She revealed: “A few days later, I remember being in the shower and my milk came in. I remember just going out of the room like ‘Mam!’ and she was like ‘What? What happened?’ and I told her ‘I’ve got milk’.

“I just wasn’t expecting it. I was devastated. That was the worst bit. My body was prepared for the baby. But the baby was gone.”

Perrie and Alex have been together since 2017 (Credit: Mark Milan / SplashNews.com)

Has Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoken about Perrie Edwards miscarriage?

Until yesterday (December 11) Alex hadn’t spoken about the baby loss they faced. But in a new interview with The Athletic, the football admitted it was a “difficult” time.

He explained: “It is so difficult. Especially for women, they are literally growing another human being inside them. The connection they feel. Then things can go wrong and they can lose the baby.

“It is so difficult. Especially losing the baby so late into the pregnancy. It definitely helped that we had Axel to focus on. But it was obviously difficult.”

Alex went on to admit that it took him and Perrie “a while” before they decided to try again. He also admitted that he found “as a man” he tried to “put on a brave face and hold the fort”. But six months later, he bumped into a footballer he hadn’t seen in a while who asked him about the baby, which caused some “discomfort”.

But now that Alex isn’t currently signed to a club after the left Turkey to move home, he is able to get “excited” for the new baby.

“It’s nice to be at home with Perrie these past few months. And to have this time with Axel. He’s so excited about his new brother or sister. We all are.”

After such a horrible tragedy, we are so glad that Perrie and Alex have some happiness coming their way!

