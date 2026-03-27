Emily Atack left ‘devastated’ over death of ‘beautiful’ ex-boyfriend, 27: ‘I hope and pray you have found some peace’

Emily Atack has been left heartbroken and “devastated” following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Charlie Edwards.

The 36-year-old actress shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram Stories. Emily was linked to to Charlie back in 2021, when they were pictured kissing.

The star paid a heartfelt tribute to Charlie, revealing just how much he was “always” there for her over the years.

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She has paid tribute to Charlie (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Emily Atack ex-boyfriend Charlie’s death

Taking to her Instagram Stories late Thursday evening (March 26), Emily revealed her heartbreak over losing her “beautiful” friend.

Emily shared a smiling selfie of herself with Charlie, while she penned her tribute for the tattoo artist.

She said: “This is devastating to write. Charlie, you were my friend. You were always there for me. You dropped everything so many times to come and be with me.

“We talked for hours on end on the phone about absolutely everything. We helped each other. You were funny, so smart, so talented and caring. I can only hope and pray that you have found some peace.

“My heart breaks for your family who will forever be proud of you. Beautiful boy. Beautiful soul. I’m so so sorry. Rest in peace, Charlie.”

Charlie’s devastating death was first reported by his brother, Jack. He told his social media followers that Charlie had “fought a hard and long battle with his mental health”.

He added: “I am speechless to be honest with you. And I don’t think it will ever feel real. But I am so [bleep]ing sorry to everyone, to have to tell you.”

Emily was ‘devastated’ over Charlie’s death (Credit: Instagram)

Charlie and Emily’s relationship

The Sun reported that Emily was completely taken by the popular tattoo artist five years ago, after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

However, their romantic relationship didn’t last too long, and after three months, the pair went their separate ways. But, they remained close friends, and only split due to Emily’s busy work schedule.

The Sun reported at the time: “Emily’s work schedule has been busy lately. She’s had to really focus on making that work.

“She was really into Charlie, who is obviously very handsome, and there was a good spark there. But it’s definitely over now.”

The Rivals actress went on to meet her fiancé Alistair Garner in 2022. They welcomed their son, Barney, two years later. And in 2025 the pair got engaged. It’s been reported they are actually set to tie the knot this summer in Spain.

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