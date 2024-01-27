Ellie Leach ‘not been herself’ amid Bobby Brazier romance claims: ‘She’s just keeping her head down’

Ellie Leach is reportedly ‘gutted’ after reports emerged claiming she and Bobby Brazier have struck up a romance.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars have sparked romance rumours while on the live tour. Reports claim the pair have enjoyed dates and even a “cheeky snog”.

Neither Ellie or Bobby have addressed the rumours surrounding them. But now, a source claims that Ellie “doesn’t really like people talking about her love life”.

Ellie and Bobby have sparked romance rumours (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier ‘romance’

A source told The Sun: “Ellie is usually really happy go lucky but she’s not been herself recently.

“She’s even stopped chatting to fans who have been desperate to see her, which really isn’t like her.”

They added: “Ellie is super private and doesn’t really like people talking about her love life. She’s just keeping her head down and concentrating on the tour for now.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ellie for comment.

Reports claim Ellie has had a change in behaviour (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

It’s been a busy week in the Strictly world – and Bobby and Ellie have dominated headlines with their alleged romance.

The former Coronation Street actress, 22, and EastEnders star Bobby, 20, have apparently been enjoying each other’s company.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances.

“They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly. The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now.”

Ellie and Vito have denied dating rumours (Credit Photo Luke Taylor/SplashNews.com)

Ellie and Vito

It’s not the only bunch of romance rumours Ellie has faced in recent weeks. There were also claims that she and her dance partner and fellow winner Vito Coppola were dating!

However, the pair seemed to put those rumours to bed and insisted they’re just “good friends”.

Meanwhile, Bobby and his dance partner Dianne Buswell also addressed rumours of romance between them.

Bobby the Mirror: “I don’t really deal with it. She is my partner. As long as she is okay and as long as Joe [Sugg] is okay, then I don’t really care.”

Dianne added: “We have just been such good friends from the beginning, we have always thought we want to be ourselves. There’s always going to be rumours on Strictly isn’t there.”

