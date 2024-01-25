Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell address romance rumours: ‘We have always thought we want to be ourselves’

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell have opened up about romance rumours following their time on Strictly Come Dancing together.

The pair formed a close friendship on the 2023 series of the BBC show. Bobby even admitted he was “falling in love” with pro dancer Dianne.

Dianne, 34, and Bobby, 20, have now addressed any rumours of a romance between them as he said he doesn’t care about the speculation.

Dianne and Bobby have addressed romance rumours (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

When asked how they dealt with romance rumours, Bobby told the Mirror: “I don’t really deal with it. She is my partner. As long as she is okay and as long as Joe [Sugg] is okay, then I don’t really care.”

There’s always going to be rumours on Strictly isn’t there.

Meanwhile, Dianne insisted: “We have just been such good friends from the beginning, we have always thought we want to be ourselves. There’s always going to be rumours on Strictly isn’t there.”

In October, Bobby declared his love for Dianne as he made a gushing admission.

Bobby previously admitted he was “falling in love” with Dianne (Credit: BBC)

He told the Mirror at the time: “I could speak about Dianne all day. She’s just a diamond – you know what, I’m falling in love with her. She’s just great. I feel very lucky.”

He also previously compared Dianne to his “sister”. Bobby told the Mirror in October: “At the minute my hero is Dianne Buswell, she’s like my sister who I kind of fancy a little bit at the same time. She’s my coach and my teacher. She’s an unbelievable dancer.”

Bobby and Dianne are currently dancing in the Strictly live tour alongside some of their other co-stars. They recently celebrated a win and fans were thrilled for them on social media.

Strictly 2024 tour

Sharing a video of her and Bobby being announced as the tour night’s winners, Dianne said: “Thank you so much Birmingham. We had the best time out there thank you for your votes and your energy we can’t wait for the next city!!”

She then sent a message to her dad, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer: “Look dad we won @mark.3802.”

Fans were delighted for Bobby and Dianne as one gushed: “You both have benn phenomenal this weekend and totally deserve the wins.”

Another wrote: “I’m so pleased you won – you’re such a great pairing, awesome personalities – and I must admit, you’re my fav Strictly dancer!”

