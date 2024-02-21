Strictly’s Ellie Leach underwent hair transformation due to ‘trolling’: ‘Ellie has been left rather upset by these comments’

Ellie Leach recently wowed fans with a brand-new hairstyle on Instagram – but it’s been reported that there’s a heartbreaking reason behind it.

The actress, who was crowned the Strictly champ in 2023, is famous for her stunning chocolate locks. But earlier this month, she debuted her major hair transformation by rocking a stunning fringe.

But it’s since been claimed that Ellie decided to switch up hair for a rather sad reason.

Ellie showed off her new hair this month (Credit: CoverImages)

Ellie Leach ‘upset’ over trolling after showing off new hair on Instagram

Fresh from her Strictly win and UK tour, Ellie looked incredible this month when she unveiled her fringe at the iconic TV Choice Awards.

But according to a source, Ellie decided to switch things up after vile trolls targeted her online. A number of things made comments about the way she looked – including talking about the size of her forehead.

Ellie transforms hair after cruel comments

An insider alleged to OK!: “Ellie has been left rather upset by these comments. All this horrific trolling just goes to show how cruel people can be.” The source then claimed Ellie’s self-confidence has been “knocked” during this “horrible time”.

However, Ellie has found support from her friends and family. What’s more, it’s been claimed she’s even considering making a documentary about social media trolling.

“There is even talk of Ellie doing a documentary on the trolling because it’s been so awful – and she doesn’t want anyone else going through what she has,” the insider said.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for comment.

Ellie is heading to the stage for her next role (Credit: ITV)

Ellie Leach’s next job after Strictly win revealed

In other Ellie news, earlier this month she shared her excitement over her brand-new acting gig in the UK tour of Cluedo 2 – a year after quitting Coronation Street. Later this month, Ellie is set to make her stage acting debut for the UK tour of Cluedo 2. She will be taking on the role of Miss Scarlett.

The tour will kick off at Richmond Theatre on February 29 and visits theatres across the UK until July. The Strictly champ will star alongside West End actor and TV star Jason Durr, who will play Colonel Mustard.

Speaking of her new role, Ellie said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

