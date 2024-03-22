Celebrity Big Brother: Ekin-Su has been ‘withdrawn from tonight’s final’ amid backlash

Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will not be making an appearance at the final tonight (March 22), it’s claimed.

The Love Island winner joined the show earlier this month, along with famous faces like Louis Walsh, Fern Britton and Levi Roots. But last week, she became the fourth celeb to leave.

Shortly after, Ekin-Su took part in her first interview outside the house on the Big Brother spin-off show Late & Live – which caused some serious backlash.

Since then, she has kept out of the spotlight. Ekin also reportedly pulled out of an interview on ITV’s Lorraine. But now, it’s been claimed she won’t be appearing on the Celebrity Big Brother final.

Ekin- Su on Celebrity Big Brother

Ekin-Su’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother’s Late & Live didn’t exactly go down too well on Friday (March 15). Strictly star Layton Williams called her out for “blaming the edit” over what happened in the house regarding Marisha Wallace.

In the house, Ekin was upset that Marisha Wallace had nominated her, seeing as they were close in the house. But CBB viewers accused Ekin-Su of “crocodile tears” and being “fake”. They also pointed out how Ekin nominated Louis Walsh – despite being close friends with him.

What happened on Celebrity Big Brother Late & Live?

Ekin exclaimed on Late and Live: “You haven’t seen everything, they’ve cut stuff out.” But Layton wasn’t having it.

He said: “We’re not going to blame it on the edit. One thing we’re not going to do is blame it on the edit, girl. We see what we see and it’s a shame.” Ekin-Su also insisted: “I’m just hurt that I wasn’t portrayed as myself on the show.”

Understandably she is feeling vulnerable, but is using this time to gather her thoughts.

However, Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu said: “It’s interesting because you have literally just walked out of the house. You don’t know what’s been seen or what’s been said. But I can assure you that everything that has been seen and has been said has been said by you.”

Ekin-Su ‘not appearing at Celeb Big Brother final’

Now it’s been claimed that Ekin will be a no-show at the final after a “tough couple of weeks”.

Speaking to MailOnline, a source claimed: “Understandably she is feeling vulnerable, but is using this time to gather her thoughts, and figure out next steps, which is why her management believes withdrawing her from the final is the most sensible move.”

The insider also alleged how Ekin has asked her team for “some time to reflect” which everyone is “on board with”.

What’s more, an ITV source went on to claim: “Ekin has been a part of some of ITV’s biggest shows over the last two years, including Love Island, Dancing on Ice, her own spin-off show with Davide, and now Celebrity Big Brother. As such a lot of the team there feel very protective towards her, and it’s a real shame she won’t be at the final.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

