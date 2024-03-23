Colson Smith’s secret girlfriend Taylor makes TV debut at Celebrity Big Brother final – and she’s gorgeous!

Colson Smith and his mystery girlfriend were reunited at last night’s Celebrity Big Brother final with fans finally getting a glimpse of brunette Taylor.

The Coronation Street actor finished in third place in last night’s final (March 22). And, during his time in the house, spilled the beans on his top-secret romance.

Colson Smith kissed his girlfriend as he left the Celebrity Big Brother house (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith speaks about mystery girlfriend

Probed by Louis Walsh, Colson let slip: “She’s very supportive. So if ever I’m having a bad day, she tells me exactly what I need to hear.”

Louis replied: “Wow. That’s the person to have in your life.” “She’s very much a good egg. She is,” Colson said.

He also revealed during his time in the house that his girlfriend was called Taylor.

But that was all fans had to go on, until final night when she was there to greet him.

Colson had kept Taylor so secret no one even knew he had a girlfriend when he entered the house (Credit: ITV)

Meet the pretty brunette who’s caught Colson’s eye

Fans got their first glimpse of Colson Smith’s girlfriend Taylor after he was met by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best as he first left the house.

“Go and see your loved ones, your girlfriend Taylor’s over there,” they told him.

Beaming, Colson stepped down into the crowd and cradled Taylor’s face, giving her a kiss on the lips.

Is that Colson’s girlfriend? She’s gorgeous.

“Hi,” he said to her. “You okay?” he asked, before she nodded and he went to greet his parents.

Proud Taylor was seen beaming in the crowd and then clapping as her man was interviewed by AJ and Will.

“Is that Colson’s girlfriend?” one fan asked. “She’s gorgeous.” “She’s so pretty,” another cooed.

“Colson to the girlfriend he hasn’t seen for three weeks: ‘Hi, you okay,'” another then giggled.

‘Is that his girlfriend? She’s gorgeous’ (Credit: ITV)

Who won Celebrity Big Brother?

After Colson’s exit, AJ and Will crossed back to the house to announce the winner.

Much to David Potts’ shock, he was named the Celebrity Big Brother winner, with Nikita Kuzmin finishing up in second place.

