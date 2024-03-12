Celebrity Big Brother star Colson Smith reveals secret girlfriend as he gushes over her support amid weight loss

Celebrity Big Brother star Colson Smith has spoken out about his mystery girlfriend – admitting she is a “good egg”.

The Coronation Street star is one of many famous faces living in the iconic house for the next few weeks. Colson has joined the likes of Fern Britton and Levi Roots for the brand new series of the much-loved reality show.

And in the latest instalment, the usually-private Colson gave fans an insight into his personal life as he opened up about his girlfriend on the outside.

The Corrie star opened up about his girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith reveals girlfriend on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother returned for another episode on Monday (March 11). During the show, Colson had a heart-to-heart with Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh about his weight loss journey. Fans will recall how Colson has undergone a huge transformation since joining Coronation Street over 10 years ago.

“I lost weight when I was 18 through quite a strict diet and then, what I found was that I was gaining weight and then I’d try and diet again, the way I thought I needed to diet,” he told his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars.

Sharon had a candid conversation with Colson (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith on weight loss

Colson then candidly admitted how he would “starve himself” and “wouldn’t eat for a day and a half”. He added: “Then I’d be that hungry that I used to drive to KFC and I used to order three meals and then I would hate myself so I wouldn’t eat again for a day and a half and it would be that for months and months and months.”

Sharon said: “You know people who don’t have to worry about their weight, they have no idea how hard it is, it’s a killer.”

If ever I’m having a bad day she tells me exactly what I need to hear.

Colson replied: “I am glad that I’ve done what I’ve done the way that I’ve done it and like I have the level of control that I’ve got because it’s like I have a discipline but then I also understand myself.”

Colson gushed over his ‘supportive’ girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Louis then chimed in and quizzed Colson on what his girlfriend thinks about him. Gushing about his mystery woman, the actor credited her for her support.

She’s very much a good egg

“To be fair, she is very, very supportive, so if ever I’m having a bad day she tells me exactly what I need to hear….” he said. Louis added: “That’s the type of person to have in your life.”

Smiling, Colson then gushed: “Yeah, she’s very much a good egg.”

Colson rarely speaks about his girlfriend and her name is unknown.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 12) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

