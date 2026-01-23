EastEnders fans confused by Mark Fowler Jr return: “Somebody please tell me who he is!”

Mark Fowler Jr made his sudden return to EastEnders last night (Thursday, January 22), leaving fans with a whole host of questions about his comeback. As last night’s episode ended, a brutalised Mark came stumbling into the Mitchell household, where he shared a shocking reunion with uncle Phil.

And, between his bloodied face and his presence in Max Branning’s flashforward, there’s a lot of questions need answering.

While many were grappling with these questions, others had some of their own. Who exactly is Mark Fowler, anyway?

Mark made his shocking comeback last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans baffled by Mark Fowler Jr comeback: “Who?”

Following last night’s cliffhanger, fans shared their bemusement online. While most were left questioning why Mark had returned, some were more concerned with who this (apparent) newcomer even was.

“Who is Mark Junior the only Mark I ever knew was Mark Fowler can somebody please tell me who he is,” begged one confused fan on Facebook.

“I’ve watched Eastenders for years and for the life of me I can’t recall who this Mark is!” said another, via Reddit.

A third chimed in: “I’ve been watching since I was a child honestly… and I had absolutely no idea who this man was either lol.”

Well, wonder no more… we’ve got you covered!

Stephen Aaron-Sipple takes over from predecessor Ned Porteous (Credit: BBC)

All you need to know about Mark Fowler Jr.

Mark Jr, for those who might have been unaware, is the son of Michelle Fowler and Grant Mitchell. Born after they shared a one-night-stand together, Michelle named him after her brother, Mark Fowler.

Previously played by actor Ned Porteous, Mark Jr. left the soap in 2016, soon after learning that Grant was his dad.

And now he’s back on the scene! But what does the future hold for Mark Jr?

Well, if next week’s EastEnders spoilers are anything to go by, he’s hiding a big secret. Which, in turn, spells big trouble for uncle Phil, whose plans for Nigel are quite suddenly thrown into chaos.

