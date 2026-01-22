David Rapp, son of EastEnders star Derek Martin, dies days after his father’s passing

David Rapp, the son of EastEnders star Derek Martin has reportedly died, mere weeks after the death of his famous father. Metro have reported that Rapp, the son of Charlie Slater star Martin, passed way this week from as yet-unknown causes.

According to the newspaper, a since-deleted post from his friends and colleagues at BBB Talent Agency read: “Devastating news today. Just after losing his father. David has also passed away. The gentle giant whose heart was as big as he was. I couldn’t have wished for a better friend or workmate.

“Rest in peace, David Rapp you will be missed! BBB HQ will never be the same.”

The son of actor Derek Martin has died (Credit: BBC)

Colleagues announce death of Charlie Martin

This tragic news comes only two weeks after Martin’s own death, at the age of 92. Rapp’s friends and colleagues had shared a message of support last week, with a picture of the actor.

The caption to this message read: “Condolences to our David in the passing of his had Derek.”

It continued: “David will be taking a little time out just now. Sending love and prayers from the entire BBB family.”

Rapp is survived by his twin brother, Jonathan, who Martin shared with his second wife, Gloria Mitchell. According to BBB Talent, Rapp had been at his father’s side when Martin died.

Martin spoke out in support of his son’s struggle with depression (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Derek Martin’s son, Derek Rapp, dies

Martin and Rapp previously appeared together in discussion of his son’s struggle with depression – speaking out during appearances on Lorraine and the mental health charity Time To Change.

Speaking about his time on EastEnders, Martin revealed how Stacey Slater’s struggle with bipoar and depression resonated with himself and his family.

“I was going to work and Stacey, in the storyline, had bipolar and depression and everything, and we couldn’t make out what it was,” Martin told Lorraine Kelly at the time.

He continued: “And then I was going home and there was my son who I’d been worried about during the day, that he was okay, suffering from severe depression.”

“So I had it fictionally and had it practically,” he added.

Rapp also spoke of his struggle with depression, previously telling Time to Change: You make [depression] more normal to talk about it. And by talking about it and by making it more normal it reduces its impact.”

