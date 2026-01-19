Mark Fowler Jr. is officially on his way back to Albert Square after a decade away. But, in true EastEnders style, he has already been hiding in plain sight. Long before his proper return, Mark quietly appeared during Max Branning’s dramatic New Year’s Day flashforward episode.

Viewers had no idea at the time, but Mark was there when Max was arrested.

He was only credited as ‘Man’ in the closing credits, making his appearance easy to miss. Now that the truth is out, questions are swirling about why he is back and how he is linked to Max over the next year.

Here is everything you need to know about Mark Fowler Jr…

Michelle is Mark’s mum in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Mark Fowler Jr’s parents in EastEnders

Mark is the son of Grant Mitchell and Michelle Fowler.

He was born in 1996 following a one-night stand between the pair, making him the half-brother of Vicki Fowler and Courtney Mitchell.

Michelle kept Grant’s identity a secret for years. The only person who knew the truth was her older brother, the late Mark Fowler Sr. She confided in him before leaving Walford to live in America.

Mark Jr. was born off-screen in 1996 and named after Michelle’s beloved brother, Mark Fowler, played by Todd Carty.

While growing up in America, Michelle’s husband Tim, raised Mark, and Mark believed Tim was his biological father.

Grant is yet to reach out to his son (Credit: BBC)

Who is Mark Fowler Jr? A short history

Mark arrived on Albert Square in 2016 after Phil Mitchell contacted him following Peggy Mitchell’s death.

Mark later teamed up with Grant to rescue Phil’s son Ben after he was kidnapped. It was after this ordeal that Phil finally told Grant that Mark was his son.

The truth began to unravel when Mark developed romantic feelings for his half-sister, Courtney Mitchell. Both families scrambled to stop the relationship before it went any further, while desperately trying to keep Mark’s real parentage hidden.

Grant nearly confessed everything, but during a late-night chat in The Vic, Mark spoke warmly about Tim being a brilliant father and role model.

Eventually, Mark worked out the truth himself and confided in Sharon, who warned him against getting pulled into Grant’s chaotic life.

Mark then left Walford to reunite with Michelle in the United States, while Grant returned to Portugal.

Later, Mark moved to Australia to be closer to Vicki.

When did we last hear about Mark?

Mark was last mentioned in February 2025, during Grant’s most recent stint in Walford.

Sharon told Grant that Mark knew he was his father and asked whether he planned to reach out. Grant decided to leave the choice with Mark, saying it was up to his son to make the first move.

Could Grant’s stance change now that Mark is back on the Square?

Vicki is Mark’s older sister in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who is the new actor playing Mark?

Stephen Aaron-Sipple now plays Mark Fowler Jr.

Viewers may recognise Stephen from roles in The Witcher, Cuckoo and The Outlaws. Born and raised in East London, he is also known for performing his own stunts.

Stephen takes over the role from Ned Porteus.

After leaving EastEnders, Ned joined Emmerdale as Joe Tate from 2017 to 2018, before returning to the ITV soap at Christmas 2024. He has remained in the Dales ever since.

(Ned Porteus as Mark Fowler (Credit: BBC)

When will we see Mark back in Walford?

Stephen has been filming with the EastEnders cast since October and will return to Walford later this month to see his big sister Vicki.

Fans know little about what Mark has been doing while away or why he has returned. What is clear is that things are not quite as straightforward as they seem.

Speaking about joining the soap, Stephen Aaron-Sipple said: “Having grown up in East London, EastEnders has been in my life since childhood.

“I’m excited to be joining not one, but two iconic Albert Square families! I’m looking forward to viewers seeing why Mark is back, and what Walford has in store for him.”

Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: “We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Aaron-Sipple to EastEnders and bring Mark back to Albert Square.

“Viewers had a glimpse of Mark in the New Year’s Day flashforward episode, with the circumstances around his upcoming involvement with the Brannings set to unfold throughout the year.”

Read more: All the biggest flaws as Jasmine reveals she killed Anthony