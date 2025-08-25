Eamonn Holmes’ heartbreak as he addresses dad’s tragic death that came ‘without warning’

Eamonn Holmes has shared an emotional tribute to his late father Leonard, marking what would have been his dad’s 100th birthday.

The GB News presenter, 65, opened up about his grief in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing that Leonard tragically died without warning at the age of 64 after suffering a fatal heart attack in 1990.

Eamonn Holmes opens up about losing his father

Posting a black-and-white photo of his father, Eamonn wrote: “My Dad Leonard, had he lived, would have been 100 today. Instead, he died without warning at the age of 64. I took my looks and most of my personality from Mummy… but what an influence that man had on me!”

The broadcaster continued: “I think fondly about him every day, every single day. He was a joker and a prankster with a contagious work ethic and I know he lives on in me and my four brothers!

“From us all, cheers Daddy. Miss you more than words can ever say. Oh, and Happy Heavenly Birthday!”

Eamonn’s moving post was quickly met with love and support from fans and fellow celebrities.

I’m A Celebrity… star Gillian McKeith responded with a heart emoji, while one follower commented: “Lovely post, Eamonn, and your dad has such a kind face. Happy 100th birthday in Heaven to him.”

Another added: “Missing them can be so hard at times, even years on. I think they live on in us, and I believe my dad does too.”

A third follower noted the strong family resemblance. “Oh, so like you and lovely Ruth’s son Jack.”

“Claire, I tell Jack that too. Glad you see the resemblance,” Eamonn warmly replied.

Eamonn lost his father in 1990

Eamonn Holmes under fire for using ‘racial slur’

Meanwhile, Eamonn recently faced backlash after being accused of using a “racial slur” on air during an interview with Kerry Katona on Thursday (August 21).

The former Atomic Kitten singer appeared on his breakfast show to discuss cosmetic procedures and her recent facelift.

During the interview, Eamonn commented: “And you don’t look Oriental or anything, do you?”

The remark prompted criticism online. Kerry herself briefly paused before continuing the discussion about her surgery.

Eamonn later addressed the issue live.

“Apparently you’re not allowed to describe someone as looking ‘Oriental’,” he said. “I don’t know how I would end up describing Kerry Katona if her eyes change shape. The world is ridiculous. How you have to apologise for people… if she painted herself or… I don’t know I can’t get into this. But anyway.”

Co-host Ellie Costello stepped in to smooth over the moment, adding: “But Kerry looks beautiful.”

“Kerry looks well,” Eamonn concluded. “I’m sorry if you don’t look well or we have offended you in any way or… Oh, I don’t know.”

