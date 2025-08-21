Kerry Katona makes shock statement after Eamonn Holmes is accused of using ‘racial slur’ to describe her appearance

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has been accused of using a ‘racial slur’ on air today – but his pal Kerry Katona has defended him.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry appeared on Eamonn’s breakfast show on Thursday (August 21) morning.

But this afternoon, after Eamonn issued a form of apology, she took to social media to make it clear she hadn’t been “offended in any way, shape, or form” by what he said to her.

Eamonn Holmes: “You don’t look Oriental or anything, do you?” (Credit: YouTube)

What was the ‘slur’ said to have been made by Eamonn Holmes?

Invited onto the broadcast to chat about cosmetic procedures, Kerry was discussing a recent facelift when Eamonn made use of the word “Oriental”.

“Are you happy with the eyes?” he’d asked her. “Yeah. I had them done over a year ago now,” Kerry replied.

She explained: “You know, it was making my eyes feel a bit heavy. So I had an uplift.”

Eamonn then interjected with: “And you don’t look Oriental or anything, do you?”

According to reports, Kerry paused briefly before carrying on: “I just wanted the skin removed. I didn’t want to change my face, just wanted the skin that was hanging over my eyes.”

Eamonn later told his GB News audience: “Apparently you’re not allowed to describe someone as looking ‘Oriental’ or… I don’t know how I would end up describing Kerry Katona if her eyes change shape.”

Eamonn went on: “I don’t know how I’m going to say does she look like someone from some other country in the eastern of the world… The world is ridiculous. How you have to apologise for people… if she painted herself or… I don’t know I can’t get into this. But anyway.”

I’m sorry if you don’t look well or we have offended you in any way.

Co-host Ellie Costello chipped in with: “But Kerry looks beautiful.” To which Eamonn replied: “Kerry looks well. I’m sorry if you don’t look well or we have offended you in any way or… Oh, I don’t know.”

Kerry Katona: “I absolutely adore Eamonn, I truly adore him” (Credit: Instagram)

Kerry Katona reacts

This afternoon, Kerry Katona took to Instagram Stories to speak up for her friend Eamonn.

She told fans on social media: “Right guys. I’ve literally just come out from getting my facial, getting my Botox done. And I’ve just seen the press.”

Kerry went on: “Eamonn Holmes has been one of my oldest and longest friends and I absolutely adore and love him to bits. He said absolutely nothing untoward towards me. I wasn’t offended in any way, shape, or form. I absolutely adore Eamonn, I truly adore him.”

She also added: “Me, speechless? It’ll take a lot to make me bloody speechless, that’s for sure. But Eamonn I love you truly, I adore you. I have no idea where this has come from. I love you. Eamonn.”

Read more: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ messy divorce as he ‘vows to go to war’ with her

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.