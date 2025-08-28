Former I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough revealed he has been hypnotised after receiving awful death threats.

The 33-year-old star, who appeared on the ITV reality show last year, admitted he struggled to deal with the trolls after exiting the jungle and decided to get professional help.

I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough gets hypnotised

While speaking to the Daily Star, Dean said the “trolling became really bad” to the point where he “couldn’t get my head around it all”.

He previously told the newspaper: “People tell me they wish I’d got AIDS and died or that if they see me in the street they’re going to batter me. My confidence and my resilience was taken away from me. It was really tough,” he said.

Dean continued: “I’ve had to have therapy. I have been hypnotised to help me deal with everything.”

Fortunately, since being hypnotised, things have improved for Dean. However, he admitted the horrible comments at the time “knocked” him.

“I had to hide for a bit. I spent a few months under my duvet. It was such a struggle to get up. These people got annoyed by me living my best life on a TV show. It’s such a shame that they send me abuse,” Dean added.

He referenced presenters Davina McCall and Rylan Clark, who have also faced criticism over the years, as inspiration to bounce back.

‘It’s an experience that I will never forget’

Following his time on I’m A Celebrity…, Dean revealed he loved his experience.

“It was the best experience of my life. I really miss living in the jungle,” he told Telegraph & Argus.

“As a group of human beings that went through such an incredible experience, we know what we went through, and not all of it made the show,” Dean continued, stating there were some “really beautiful, heartfelt moments”.

Dean insisted the cast “helped each other through our hard times”. While not all of these moments were aired, he said it is “an experience that I will never, ever forget”.

