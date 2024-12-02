Following last night’s dramatic episode of I’m A Celeb, one body language expert has unpacked the intense interaction between presenter Ant McPartlin and eliminated contestant Dean McCullough.

Judi James has revealed how subtle gestures and microexpressions during Dean’s exit interview last night (December 1) pointed to a possible grudge.

Dean McCullough had a chat with Ant and Dec after his elimination (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough in ‘grudge’ with I’m A Celeb host Ant

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough became the second celebrity to leave the jungle on Sunday night. His elimination came after a stint marked by controversial moments and underwhelming performances in challenges.

Dean’s tenure on I’m A Celebrity was far from smooth sailing. He faced backlash for repeatedly quitting trials and leaving camp without meals.

Adding fuel to the fire, Dean was criticised in camp for avoiding chores and being “selfish”.

Meanwhile, co-host Ant McPartlin was accused of having a ‘feud’ with Dean, after he appeared visibly irritated with Dean’s poor performance in the Bushtucker trials.

Dean’s jungle experience ended in an ‘awkward’ conversation with Ant and Dec.

Judi James analysed the heated moment in detail for Paddy Power Games.

“Dean McCullough’s exit interview showed a complete and dramatic switch of mood last night as Ant decided to address what he spun as his ‘tough love’ response to Dean’s poor performances,” she explained.

“There were at least six body language cues from Ant, Dean and Dec that suggested this could have the makings of a real grudge match.”

Dec looked visibly awkward as he sat in between the two (Credit: ITV)

‘Awkward’

Judi pointed out that Ant appeared calculated in his delivery.

“The subject was clearly on the planned agenda,” she noted. “We could see Ant glancing down at his notes and prepping his pose to make his point. When he began with: ‘I was quite harsh on you,’ his body language turned from fun to serious, with one hand out, palm-out, to Dean to make his point with a sense of almost parental authority.”

Positioned between the two, Dec Donnelly’s subtle reactions reflected the ‘awkward’ atmosphere.

“Sitting in the middle between the two men, Dec’s body language cues also changed at this point,” Judi continued. “He glanced away in a cut-off ritual and applied a very sickly-looking smile to suggest he was finding this awkward to witness.”

Dean, meanwhile, wasted no time responding to Ant’s critique. “Dean’s reaction was instantaneous, suggesting he had been aware of Ant’s ‘harshness’ and maybe even dwelling on it,” Judi observed.

“His non-verbal response to Ant’s ‘harsh’ claim was to reel back in his seat with a self-protective hand barrier while his vocal tone rose several notes, and the rounded-cheek smile began to dissolve.”

The tension seemed to ripple through the trio, with Dec displaying increasing unease.

“Dec’s awkwardness signals increased, with a fake-looking mirthless laugh as he pulled his jacket together over his torso in a truncated barrier ritual,” Judi shared.

Dean McCullough was the second celebrity to be voted out (Credit: ITV)

‘A stern talk in the Head’s office’

The interview took a sharper turn when Ant raised the stakes by recounting his anger at Dean for calling “I’m A Celebrity” during a challenge.

Judi described this as the pivotal moment.

“Ant raised an index finger in another gesture of authority and gave Dean a hard gaze before placing a clawed hand on the table to make his point as he told Dean ‘I was very angry with you for calling I’m A Celebrity’. This was the point where the jungle exit chat became a stern talk in the Head’s office.”

Meanwhile, Dean’s non-verbal cues betrayed his true feelings.

“The camera was on Dean’s face so we could catch his change in eye expression that was triggered by the word angry. A swift double-blink eye stutter suggested he didn’t like what he was seeing and hearing, and his eye expression hardened to something less playful and more serious. He also sucked his lips in tight to suggest rejection and dislike,” Judi added.

Despite Ant’s efforts to conclude the conversation on a positive note, the interaction ended awkwardly.

“Ant then explained about the tough love to make Dean do better. It all ended in praise for Dean’s subsequent performances and awkward-looking smiles, with Ant rocking in his seat and glancing to one side as though suggesting it was job done,” Judi recalled.

Dean’s guarded smile and Ant’s sidelong glances painted a picture of unresolved tension.

Read more: Dean McCullough accused of ‘bullying staff’ at Radio 1

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

So what did you think of the interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.