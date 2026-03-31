Deal or No Deal viewers make huge gesture for contestant Brad following his devastating MND diagnosis

Deal Or No Deal returned to ITV today (March 31) with a repeat that first aired back in November 2023 and featured contestant Brad Wale, who heartbreakingly revealed that he was terminally ill.

Brad took his seat alongside host Stephen Mulhern, facing the elusive Banker in the first series of the rebooted game show.

However, the episode took an emotional turn as Stephen asked what Brad would like to do with the money if he won big. Choking up, Brad said: “Last year things changed quite a lot for me, really. I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.”

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He continued: “The prognosis isn’t really great so I’d put it towards my bucket list, going to see different places around the world and give my family and partner some money before… yeah.”

However, Brad added that he does have some hope that he will still live a long life. “Don’t get me wrong, Stephen Hawking lived 55 years so it’s not like… but the average is a few years.”

Brad got choked up as he discussed his diagnosis with Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Deal Or No Deal star’s change of mindset

As the camera panned to many of Brad’s co-stars wiping away tears, Stephen asked how Brad’s diagnosis had affected him.

“For a few months after I was really down, I kind of gave up on the world,” he admitted. “And then I woke up one morning and thought, no, sod this, I’ve got to just change the way I think and feel about things.

“Since I’ve got into that mindset, I’ve never ever in my whole entire life been happier because it makes you realise everything that actually matters. Everything you ever cared about before means nothing and it’s things like this and experiences in life that actually mean something.”

Devastatingly, the game didn’t end well for Brad as he rode to the end of the episode without accepting an offer from The Banker. In the end, he walked away with just £5 in his box.

Brad’s fellow contestants were seen wiping tears as he told his story (Credit: ITV)

Deal Or No Deal viewers’ support for Brad

At the time, viewers rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal how upset they were for Brad. One wrote: “Brad deserved so much more, really unlucky guy. I hope his life goes better in the future.” Another added: “That has got to be one of the saddest Deal Or No Deals I have seen. Poor Brad.”

While a third penned: “I’m in floods of tears, poor Brad.” Another commented: “That is the most gut-wrenching thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

GoFundMe set up for hellp Brad fulfill his dreams

Following the episode’s initial release, Brad’s fellow contestant Rochelle Hughes set up a GoFundMe page for him. She posted: “I’m sure you all saw Brad’s devastating game on Deal or No Deal. His DOND family really want him to fulfil his dreams and we have set this up on the hope that anyone could maybe spare a couple of pounds and get Brad to tick some bits off his Bucket List.”

And, with the total now at more than £113k, kind-hearted Deal or No Deal viewers have really dug deep. In fact, Brad’s pocketed more money that he could’ve possibly won on the show. Hurrah!

“You have changed Brad’s life and I will never be able to say thank you enough,” said Rochelle as she posted an update on the page.

Brad appears on GMB

Weeks after his appearance on the ITV game show, Brad went on Good Morning Britain.

Sharing an update on his health, he told hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls: “It’s been a really long progress getting the diagnosis. It wasn’t until very recently. It sounds silly, but when I was told that for the first time it was almost a relief.

“I get cramping in my hands, cramping in my feet. I’m not able to walk much at all any more. I’ve been having speech therapy on speech, and that’s got a bit better. But I’m really tired, that still goes.”

However, he’s trying to look on the bright side. He added: “I just have to have lots of adaptions and stuff these days to kind of do life. But I’m a big believer in positivity and I think as long as I stay positive, I can fight it all the way.”

Asked what he was planning to do with the GoFundMe donations, Brad said he’d love to travel to India and Thailand. He explained: “It’s basically going to see places really, and I’ve always wanted to do a bungee jump.

“I’ve always been skint and I feel honoured, blessed and guilty all at the same time – I don’t like taking money off anyone. To be given this kindness to me, is something I’d never, ever expect.”

Host Stephen Mulhern spoke to Brad about his diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Update on Brad’s life now

Since the show, Brad has set his Instagram account to private. However, he does have his own YouTube channel.

On it, he shares clips from his favourite room in his house, his sewing studio, and updates on his life. He lives on his brother’s farm, and regularly shares videos of himself with their chickens, alpacas, sheep and pigs!

In the first video, he revealed that, in the 12 months since DOND was filmed, he’s “no longer able to walk far”. Brad also explained: “I’m in a wheelchair most of the time. I can’t lift a lot of things and I’m just overall weaker.”

Speaking about ticking off his bucket list, he added: “As amazing as these things are, they’re not as amazing as if I were to do them prior to the illness. And, to be honest, I’m still here and I need to have something in my life for me as if I was going to work. And this channel, I hope, becomes that for me.”

Brad last posted on the channel 10 months ago.

Read more: Complaints pour in as ITV blasted over controversial Deal or No Deal move

Deal or No Deal is on weekdays at 3pm on ITV.

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