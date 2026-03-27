Complaints pour in as ITV blasted over controversial Deal or No Deal move

Deal or No Deal is back on ITV today (March 27), but fans tuning in for fresh episodes may be left frustrated.

That’s because, while host Stephen Mulhern has returned, the show hasn’t come back with new instalments…

If you missed Stephen Mulhern’s first series as host, you’re in luck! (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Deal or No Deal returns to ITV – but there’s a catch

Earlier this year, series two of Deal or No Deal wrapped up. Just weeks later, it was back on screens – and after Stephen confirmed a third series had been commissioned, many assumed brand-new episodes were on the way.

However, that’s not the case.

Now airing at the slightly earlier time of 3pm, ITV has opted to show repeats instead. The episodes currently broadcasting are from Stephen’s debut run as host, which first aired in November 2023.

Viewers didn’t hold back at the time, with one complaining: “Why so many repeats? Do viewers complain to @ITV about these repeats? I’ve never seen a programme show this many. @Ofcom, is this allowed?”

And as older episodes continue to air, frustration doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

‘What’s the point?’

Fans have continued to vent online as familiar contestants reappear on screen.

“What’s the point of putting repeats of #DealOrNoDeal? We know the outcome @ITV,” one viewer fumed.

Another asked: “Is this a repeat?” after recognising a contestant, while someone else joked: “Episodes from Series 1 and 2 of Deal or No Deal are on @ITV so often, the players could have got more money from repeat fees than they got from The Banker!”

A fourth added: “Isn’t this what ITV Quiz is for?”

‘I wish they’d stop showing repeats!’

Even Stephen himself got caught up in the backlash after asking fans on social media: “Be honest… have you ever sat there watching a game show on TV thinking I’d absolutely smash this show… or is that just me?”

One viewer replied bluntly: “I mostly watch them thinking I wish they’d stop showing repeats.”

It was Karen’s turn to take on The Banker – again – in the repeated episode (Credit: ITV)

When will Deal or No Deal series 3 air?

ITV has confirmed a third run is on the way, but a transmission date has yet to be announced.

Today’s episode sees contestant Karen take on The Banker – though many viewers may already know how it plays out…

Read more: Deal or No Deal player ‘messed up’ as she misses out on five-figure payday

Deal or No Deal airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV.

So what do you think of the repeats? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.