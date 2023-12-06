Deal or No Deal contestant Brad Wale, who has motor neurone disease, shared an update on his condition on Good Morning Britain this morning (December 6).

Brad, from Shropshire, won hearts but not much money during his appearance on the game show last month.

He revealed his diagnosis to host Stephen Mulhern in an emotional moment. And he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss both his condition and the fundraiser a fellow contestant set up for him on GoFundMe.

Brad told host Stephen about his diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Being frank about his diagnosis

Brad told hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls: “It’s been a really long progress getting the diagnosis. It wasn’t until very recently. It sounds silly, but when I was told that for the first time it was almost a relief.

“I get cramping in my hands, cramping in my feet. I’m not able to walk much at all any more. I’ve been having speech therapy on speech, and that’s got a bit better. But I’m really tired, that still goes.”

However, he’s trying to look on the bright side. He added: “I just have to have lots of adaptions and stuff these days to kind of do life. But I’m a big believer in positivity and I think as long as I stay positive, I can fight it all the way.”

Pal’s fundraiser has smashed past £85k

Brad appeared on Deal or No Deal to raise money for his family and to help him cross things off his bucket list. However, he walked away with just £5 in a cruel twist of fate.

But Rochelle Hughes, who became pals with Brad after they met on the show, set up a fundraiser. At the time of writing, over £85,000 has been raised by well-wishers, with the number jumping rapidly after his TV appearance.

Over £85,000 has now been raised for Brad following his Deal or No Deal appearance (Credit: ITV)

And he became emotional when discussing the fundraiser on Good Morning Britain. He told Susanna and Ed he’d love to travel to India and Thailand. He explained: “It’s basically going to see places really, and I’ve always wanted to do a bungee jump.

“I’ve always been skint and I feel honoured, blessed and guilty all at the same time – like I don’t like taking money off anyone. To be given this kindness to me, is something I’d never, ever expect.”

Read more: Deal or No Deal 2023: Stephen Mulhern trolled after hosting debut as fans urge ‘give him a chance’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.