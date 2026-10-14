Davina McCall shares emotional breast cancer admission after revealing she had ‘advanced Alzheimer’s’ following brain tumour surgery

Davina McCall has revealed she felt guilty about her breast cancer diagnosis while still recovering from brain surgery.

Speaking on Paloma Faith’s Mad, Sad and Bad podcast, the presenter recalled worrying about telling her partner, Michael Douglas.

Her first concern was how to break the news to Michael, despite believing she would get through the illness.

At the time, the couple were still dealing with the effects of her earlier brain surgery and recovery.

Davina opened up about her cancer diagnosis (Credit: YouTube)

Davina McCall on Michael Douglas’s support

She recalled how different their experiences had been: she was struggling to remember, while he was worried about her.

Despite the diagnosis, she spoke warmly about Michael’s support. “But I was back and I had breast cancer. It was something we could fight together,” she said.

“He was so brilliant with me. He knew exactly what to say and do.”

The hairdresser also brought lighter moments during a difficult period, she said. The couple married in December 2025.

Davina McCall’s breast cancer diagnosis

Davina was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2025, two months after a mammogram had given her the all-clear.

She had a lumpectomy shortly afterwards and announced in April 2026 that she had received the all-clear.

The presenter explained that she had attended yearly mammograms before her diagnosis. She had also undergone checks for different cancer genes because her mother developed ovarian cancer aged 28.

Davina said husband Michael has been supportive (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina describes memory problems after brain surgery

Her breast cancer diagnosis came less than a year after surgery to remove a colloid cyst from her brain.

Davina underwent a craniotomy in November 2024, spending three days in intensive care following the successful five-hour operation.

On the podcast, she also described the severe memory difficulties she experienced afterwards. She used the term “advanced Alzheimer’s” when discussing that period of her recovery.

“After I’d had my brain tumour taken out, I had advanced Alzheimer’s, so I couldn’t remember anything,” she said.

“When I came out of the operation, I didn’t know I’d had an operation.”

She recalled being unable to remember staff members’ names, even though they introduced themselves each day.

Michael could leave the room during a visit and return to find she had forgotten he was already there.

For six months, she couldn’t follow a film because she forgot what had happened 15 minutes earlier. Reading was difficult too, as she couldn’t remember the previous page.

She said singing lessons helped exercise her mind during recovery. She said October 2025 brought a milestone: waking up and remembering what she had done the night before.

Read more: Davina McCall reveals husband Michael likes her ‘furry boobs’ as she admits: ‘I’m a bit embarrassed about it’

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