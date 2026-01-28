David and Victoria Beckham warned ‘there’s more to come’ from Brooklyn who has been ‘used by his family’

David and Victoria Beckham have been issued a stark warning that “there’s more to come” from son Brooklyn amid their feud.

Brooklyn has already sent the family into a spin after releasing a bombshell Instagram statement last week.

His accusations about his parents went stratospheric, with fans unable to believe their eyes.

Brooklyn accused his mum Victoria of bailing on the making of wife Nicola’s wedding dress and even claimed she “danced inappropriately” during their first dance.

David and Victoria Beckham have been issued a stark warning about their son Brooklyn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The eldest of the couple’s four kids also accused his parents of putting “Brand Beckham” first.

But unfortunately, one expert fears there is worse to come.

David and Victoria issued warning over Brooklyn

Investigative journalist and biographer Tom Bower, who penned the 2024 book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, gave his frank thoughts on TV today.

Tom appeared on Good Morning Britain and didn’t hold back.

He told hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls: “I think Brooklyn has an extraordinary story to tell. He will certainly have been offered a book deal.

“He’s got an agent and there’s a great book there. He’s been witness to some extraordinary things.”

Ed asked: “What’s the most explosive revelation he can put in his new book?”

Without missing beat, Tom replied: “Oh the affair. The actual breakdown of the marriage. It has been a commercial relationship.

“Everyone has bought into the happy family – that was Victoria’s great thing.

“You never hear David talk about it other than, ‘Oh what a wonderful family I have got’. Actually, it’s all about promoting the brand.”

‘Used and manipulated’

In the same interview, Tom also described Brooklyn as the “victim” in his fallout with Victoria and David.

He even accused the couple of ‘manipulating and using’ Brooklyn to further their careers.

Tom Bower has made some wild claims about the Beckhams and their feud with Brooklyn (Credit: ITV)

“I think he’s a victim. I always look for the victim,” Tom said.

“He’s a young man who actually has been through the mill. In the end, he’s done nothing wrong.”

“I feel very sympathetic to Brooklyn. I think he has been used, I think he has been manipulated, and I feel very sorry for him.”

Tom went on to accuse the Beckhams of ‘constantly wheeling Brooklyn out for photo opportunities’.

He also claimed Brooklyn’s life experience would have been “extraordinary” following claims David had cheated with his PA, Rebecca Loos.

David has always strongly denied he was unfaithful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

“Brooklyn witnessed, throughout his whole life, an extraordinary marriage which ever since the allegations of Rebecca Loos has been a business relationship,” Tom said.

“It was never normal. Finally, he’s exploded because he’s now living with a normal family. I think the Peltzs are a good family, they’re hardworking and he’s happy with his wife.”

Tom compared Brooklyn to Prince Harry and said they both have a lack of “resilience”.

ED! has contacted reps for David and Victoria Beckham for comment on Tom’s allegations.

Read more: David and Victoria Beckham braced for more national embarrassment as new TV show ‘combs their public breakdown’ with Brooklyn

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page