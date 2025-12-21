Dave Myers’ widow on Hairy Bikers star’s ‘difficult’ final months

After a fierce battle with cancer, Hairy Biker Dave Myers passed away in February 2024, aged 66.

Before he died, he and Si King starred in The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas. The duo were in pursuit of ingredients to make the perfect festive banquet to thank everyone who supported Dave during his cancer journey.

Heartbreaking and heartwarming in equal measure, this 2023 special is being repeated on December 21.

Dave’s beloved wife Lili, who sold his bike earlier this year, has always been open about the star’s cancer battle. But one of her confessions was nothing short of gut-wrenching.

Dave Myers’ wife made a painful admission

The confession came from an extract of her book, Dave and Me: Life With and Without My Hairy Biker. The extract was published in the Daily Mail earlier this year.

“We’d hold hands and cry, sometimes unable to move or talk, just despairing at the unfairness of it all,” she wrote. “I knew so well the depth of Dave’s pain: the desperation, the helplessness, the anger.”

The widow added that, for Dave, one of the most difficult parts of his journey was his almost unbearable chemotherapy. “As his treatment went on, Dave told me how difficult he found it to love himself when looking in the mirror.

“He felt reduced to being only a cancer patient, stripped of his image, identity and personality, and with a face he didn’t recognise.”

Dave Myers’ widow on ‘guilt’ surrounding his death

Back in June, Lili also appeared on Lorraine to promote her book.

During this appearance, she opened up more about Dave’s diagnosis and death.

“It’s an enormous thing to hear that word, cancer. But when you hear that, you don’t fully understand the consequences of the treatment or the journey that’s coming after that word,” she explained.

“The steps on hospital corridors, the shattered dreams, the plans you had for the future that are not going to be there anymore.”

She added: “Afterwards, you’re beating yourself up for thinking, I should have, I would have. And the guilt you haven’t done enough, and, how could I let this happen in my care?”

You can watch The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas on BBC Two at 1.15pm on December 21. It is also available on iPlayer.

