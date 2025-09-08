The wife of Dave Myers, Liliana, has been supported by fans after she shared a tribute to him on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The Hairy Bikers star sadly died in February 2024 aged 64, after a battle with cancer. Best mate Si King confirmed the news and said he “will miss him every day”.

Dave left behind his wife Liliana Orzac – who he met during filming in Romania and married in 2011. And at the weekend, Liliana issued an emotional tribute to Dave, while opening up on the final moments she shared with him.

They were together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dave Myers’ wife Liliana pens tribute

On Sunday (September 8) Liliana took to her Facebook page and uploaded a photo of her and Dave. In the caption, she said: “We don’t speak about these moments, but today I will. It would have been his birthday tomorrow.”

“Holding the hand of someone you love as they leave this world changes you forever. In that intimate moment, all the noise of the world fades away, and between you and them, there is just love. It’s the moment you realise how short and how precious is this experience called life.

“And how privileged you are to witness this crossing for your loved one. The magnitude of the whole universe collapsing in a beautiful silence in front of you, in this humble last breath.”

Dave died in February 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Liliana on Dave’s ‘last gift’ to her

Liliana continued: “I had this immense privilege to witness this indescribable, sacred moment, something so tragic and so beautiful, that changed my perspective on life forever. It was Dave’s last gift to me… a reminder to live with deeper gratitude and joy for the time I’ve got left, and to cherish what we shared together.

“Thank you, my love, for every gift you gifted me, for I’m the best version of myself because of you. Thank you for allowing me to hold your hand in life and beyond.”

Dave’s wife supported by fans

Liliana’s followers soon rushed to the comments section to send their support. One person said: “What so lovely words of your lovely Dave he will be so proud of what you are doing in life.”

Another added: “Thinking of you Liliana. You know he’s still holding your hand don’t you…Dave will always be right there by your side…smiling.”

A third chimed in:”Incredibly moving. And I am so so glad you accompanied him to the end.”

Another penned: “Lovely words. So heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. Thinking of you lovely lady.”

