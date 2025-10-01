Reports suggest rugby ace Danny Cipriani has tied the knot with on-again girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord in a secret wedding after she declared “happy wife, happy life” while being interviewed at a red carpet event Stateside.

Danny, who took part in the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, recently revealed that he was back together with AnnaLynne.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the actress – who found fame on The OC – has hinted that they may have tied the knot. The reports come just two months after they confirmed their on/off relationship was back on with a kiss at the Emmys nominations party.

‘Happy wife, happy life’

This week, while attending the annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall Of Fame event in New York City, AnnaLynne the actress referred to herself as Danny’s ‘wife’ while discussing their relationship.

“I am trying desperately to push him into the world of acting. How amazing! I mean, he was one of the best rugby players in the world for almost 20 years. He could do his own stunts. I don’t know if he’s going to go for it, but I’m going to continue pushing,” she said.

The actress then added: “We’ll see, you know, happy wife, happy life.”

When pressed on her marital status, AnnaLynne – who was not wearing a wedding ring – said: “I decline to comment.”

Her spokesperson later confirmed: “Things are moving in that direction.”

Danny’s wild love life

Danny’s romance with the actress came after his painful separation from ex-wife Victoria in 2023, after four years of marriage.

He went official with AnnaLynne in April 2024. However, the American actress ended her relationship with the rugby star nine months later, in January 2025. Earlier this summer, though, they confirmed they were back together as the pair celebrated AnnaLynne’s 38th birthday together.

He posted a sweet tribute to “his love”, who was wearing what appeared to be a cream bridal-style gown, complete with floral headdress.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to My Love. Your light shines so bright, as you see the light in everyone you meet. You give your heart so effortlessly. You are creating a world of unity and love with your star dust everywhere you go.”

Danny previously dated model and Loose Women panelist Kelly Brook. They were together between 2008 and 2010. Kelly dumped him when he gave his phone number to a Las Vegas stripper.

He also dated Katie Price.

