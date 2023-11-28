Danny Cipriani shares cryptic message about wanting ‘better’ amid Jowita Przystal romance rumours after split from ex-wife Victoria

Following their breakup, Strictly star Danny Cipriani has seemingly taken a swipe at his estranged wife Victoria Rose on Instagram.

Danny and Victoria tied the knot in 2021. However, after calling their marriage quits earlier this month, Danny withdrew himself from participating in this year’s I’m A Celebrity at the last minute.

Just weeks after their split, Danny has already sparked romance rumours with his Strictly Christmas special dance partner, Jowita Przystal.

Danny split from his wife earlier this month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny’s cryptic Instagram post

After being photographed with Jowita, Danny has since taken to his Instagram to share a cryptic quote. While no names are mentioned, it seems he could be taking a dig at Victoria.

“You’ll be surprised with how quickly the entire Universe shifts in your favour once you’ve decided that you want better for yourself,” the philosophical quote read.

“Immense power resides within you. Your declaration, command, intention, visions, and prayers begin the creation of your reality. All you have to do is decide.”

Victoria was ‘gutted’ after pictures of Danny and Jowita emerged

Shortly after it was announced that Danny and Jowita were taking part in this year’s Strictly Christmas special, close friends of Victoria told The Sun that she was surprised by the paparazzi photos that emerged of the pair.

“It was like she was knifed in the heart,” they revealed. “Victoria was gutted to see the pictures of Danny and Jowita. It’s only been nine days since Danny announced on Instagram they had split — which Victoria had no idea about.”

“That was distressing enough for her. But to see her husband so close to another woman is absolutely heartbreaking for her.”

