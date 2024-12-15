Kelly Brook on ‘feud’ with Katie Price after ‘fighting over a boyfriend’

Kelly Brook previously opened up about her spat with Katie Price, admitting they were “never mates” and fell out over a mutual ex-boyfriend.

The two showbiz stars were embroiled in a bitter feud back in 2013. It all stemmed from Katie cruelly calling Kelly a “heifer” in her newspaper column.

And Kelly – who is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday (December 15) – didn’t hold back…

Kelly previously opened up about Katie (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook and Katie Price ‘feud’ over ex-boyfriend

Kate first hit out at Kelly in a column for The Sun in February 2013. In addition to being cruel about Kelly’s weight, Katie also added more fuel to the fire.

She said: “Rumour has it she’s been hanging out with our mutual ex Danny Cipriani. Knowing him, I guess she’s probably been doing a bit of comfort eating.”

Kelly dated rugby player Danny from 2008 to 2010. Meanwhile, Katie reportedly had a brief fling with Danny in 2011.

Katie brought up Kelly’s beau at the time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly slams ‘unladylike’ comments’ from Katie

Following Katie’s comments, she took to X a few weeks later to issue an apology. She said; “I’m really sorry for what I’ve done you know I think you’re a natural beautiful girl we go back a long way so I’m sorry xx.”

However, Kelly soon hit back at Katie, slamming her comments as “unladylike” and mused how a woman could air “that sort of thing publicly about another woman”.

Around the same time, she also recalled to OK! when she was “attacked by another female celebrity”. As MailOnline reports, Kelly revealed that following this, “so many women jumped to my defence – I was overwhelmed”.

Katie hit out at Kelly in the past (Credit: Youtube)

Kelly and Katie ‘never mates’

What’s more, Kelly didn’t hold back in her autobiography Close Up, released in 2014.

As Glamour reports, Kelly wrote: “We were never mates. She obviously has a sweet side to her character but I felt as if, around me at least, she would be brash and common for the sake of it. She seemed to like nothing more than saying something shocking in the hope of a reaction.”

She went on: “I was with Danny Cipriani at the time, who I’d been dating for a couple of years. [Katie] clocked him and clearly fancied him and came over and said something so lewd we were both left slack-jawed. Needless to say, Danny went out with her a few years later!”

Kelly ‘owes’ Katie a lot

A few months after their first spat though, and it seemed the ladies cleared the air, with Kelly revealing that she and Katie had made up.

Appearing on ITV’s Celebrity Juice Christmas special, filmed in November 2023, Kelly said: “I’ve got nothing against Katie Price at all now. I like her. We’ve got mutual friends and go a long way back.”

She added: “I owe her a lot actually. She was the one who warned me about Cappuccino [Danny Cipriani] and his cheating ways. So that’s it Katie and me are officially over it and I don’t hold a grudge. If it wasn’t for her I’d still be dealing with Danny. So thank you, Katie.”

Watch Kelly on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday (December 15) at 9:30am on ITV1.

Read more: Kelly Brook on ‘argument’ she has with husband Jeremy ‘at least once a week’