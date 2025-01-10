Former Strictly star Danny Cipriani, who won the show’s Christmas special in 2023, has reportedly split from girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord after nine months.

The former rugby player formed a relationship with the American actress after splitting from his wife of four years, Victoria Rose O’Callaghan, in November 2023. In August, Victoria filed for divorce after she accused Danny of sending flirty texts to other women during their marriage.

However, it seems Danny might be single once again after his relationship with the 90210 actor didn’t work out.

Danny split from ex-wife Victoria in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly star Danny Cipriani ‘splits from girlfriend’

As reported by the Daily Mail, Danny spent his Christmas and New Year celebrations at home in the UK instead of in the US with AnnaLynne. The pair have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

AnnaLynne is allegedly one of several women Danny has been dating since his separation from Victoria.

“Their romance was very turbulent.

After meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya, an insider claimed that Danny and Anna Lynne have “decided to part ways” after “not working out”.

They continued: “Danny was spending the majority of his time in America to be with AnnaLynne but since their split he has been at home, which is the biggest sign they’re over for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@dannycipriani87)

“Their romance was very turbulent, Danny is going through a very difficult divorce and wasn’t able to give AnnaLynne everything she needed.

“Being in another serious relationship wasn’t something he wanted so soon after his separation from Victoria.”

ED! has contacted Danny’s reps for comment.

Danny referred to AnnaLynne as his ‘miracle’ (Credit: YouTube)

Danny once said AnnaLynne was his ‘miracle’

The pair went official with their relationship last April with Danny sharing various images of themselves on Instagram.

“My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world,” he wrote.

In response, AnnaLynne commented: “I can’t believe… it’s YOU. Thank you for showing up as you do in life. Thank you for choosing to walk through the fire. Of course… because you’re you, the fire was the one in fear in that dynamic. I know your story has seen you face hell on earth… but I’m here to bring a little Belinda Carlisle into your Universe.”

Read more: Danny Cipriani ‘faces being axed’ in ‘last minute U-turn’ over historical drug admissions

So what do you think of their split? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.