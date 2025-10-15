Former Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton paid tribute to the iconic singer D’Angelo following his shocking death.

The R&B and neo-soul singer died yesterday (October 14) at age 51 after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” his family statement read.

Melody, who competed on Dancing On Ice in 2019, was one of many celebrities to pay her respects to the music legend.

Melody Thornton pays tribute to D’Angelo following death

In an Instagram post shared earlier this morning (October 15), Melody posted several photos of D’Angelo from throughout his career.

“Wooo Lord. Lots of tears for you! I just know you were making REAL music and I’m soooooo grateful to you. It filled my youth with purpose and woooowee we all felt your soul! I mean the bridge on Lady,” she wrote.

“Every song has either the right amount of air in it or each pocket is filled with quality. You just had it all. You were all the things. I’m so soooo sad to see you go,” Melody, who appeared on The Masked Singer in 2024, added.

D’Angelo shared a son, Michael Archer, 27, with fellow singer Angie Stone, who also tragically died earlier this year in March.

Melody concluded: “I hope Michael the Arch Angel meets you at the gates! Thank you so much Michael Eugene D’Angelo Archer.”

D’Angelo had two other children, daughter Imani Archer, 26 and son Morocco Archer, 15.

Other tributes

Beyoncé was among other stars who responded to D’Angelo’s death.

On her website, she wrote: “Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D’Angelo. We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry.”

“You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you.”

Fellow Destiny’s Child member and coach on The Voice, Kelly Rowland, also took to X to share a heartfelt note.

“This one hurts, DEEP! The way this man, poured himself in the music! The stories I’ve heard of his brilliant process…….im just speechless…… He TRULY IS 1 of 1,” she wrote, adding: “Simply gutted by this loss! May God Bless D’Angelo’s family and loved Ones. We lost a GIANT.”

US chat show host Jennifer Hudson also shared: “This really hurts ! We lost a true original today. It just doesn’t seem real!! It can’t be. D’Angelo, your voice will live on forever. Rest well, King !!!”

RIP, D’Angelo.

