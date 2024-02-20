Coronation Street: Gary needs to kill Mason, fans beg

Yesterday’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, February 19), saw Gary lay hands on Mason after he started goading him outside.

With Liam’s mental health declining, Gary lashed out at school bully Mason outside of the precinct.

But, now fans want Gary to go one step further and kill the youngster in a bid to get revenge.

Gary lashed out at Liam’s bully (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary attacked Mason

Last night, Gary and Maria feared for Liam as he attended an appointment with Dr Gaddas at the medical centre.

There, Liam explained that he felt like he had no other choice but to end his life. Dr Gaddas then referred him to CAMHS but explained that the waitlist was a long one.

Gary then saw Mason and Dylan outside, with Mason making threats. Gary then pinned Mason to the ground, only stopping when Sean arrived and threatened to call the police on him.

However, it wasn’t long before Sean looked at Dylan’s phone and realised that he was indeed bullying Liam.

Gary hasn’t killed in a while… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand that Gary finishes Mason off

Watching Gary attack Mason, fans have now called for Gary to finish him off completely and add him to the list of people he’s killed.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Gary hasn’t killed anyone for a while but this doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s completely reformed…

One fan wrote: “Gary needs to remember how to murder people and bury them in the woods.”

A second viewer added: “Go on Gary lad, send Mason to go and see Rick Neelan.”

Gary needs to remember how to murder people and bury them in the woods. 😐 #Corrie — Rock Lobster (@MissWittank) February 19, 2024

Go on Gary lad, send Mason to go see Rick Neelan. #corrie — Stuart Beck (@StuartBeckMP) February 19, 2024

Gary murdering Mason would be incredible (and Sean too why not) #corrie — Matthew (@MatthewMitt6) February 19, 2024

A third EastEnders fan commented: “Gary murdering Mason would be incredible (and Sean too, why not?)”

Gary’s really angry with Mason (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Gary kill Mason?

Gary’s killed before, but will he do it again? Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media recently, actress Samia Longchambon revealed: “Gary can be hot headed and his initial thought is I’m going to kill him [Mason], probably literally given Gary’s history.”

She then added: “That is a concern for Maria.” But, will Maria’s fears turn into a reality? Will Gary kill Mason in a bid to protect Liam?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Does Mason know who he’s messing with? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!