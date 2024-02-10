Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon hints at murderous Gary return during Liam storyline

With Corrie airing a current bullying storyline for Liam Connor, Samia Longchambon has hinted at a twist coming up for Gary.

As Liam sadly researches ways to end his own life, Gary and Maria rush to support the struggling teen.

Samia has now teased that Gary may be prepared to kill again in order to protect Liam in Coronation Street.

Liam struggles to cope (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Liam wants to end his own life

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, Liam goes back to school and is soon humiliated by Mason and Dylan once more as they destroy his project.

Liam then goes home and explains that he’s not going to school anymore. This prompts Gary and Maria to have a meeting with Mrs Crawshaw.

However, Mrs Crawshaw can’t do anything about the bullying without evidence. With this, Maria sets up a fake online profile and catfishes Liam.

Once he accepts her friend request, she’s able to see the nasty comments made about him on his social media page.

Later on in the week, Liam has a heartfelt moment with Maria which soon causes alarm bells to ring as a teacher informs Gary that Liam’s been researching ways to end his own life.

Maria and Gary both then rush to the flat in a bid to stop Liam from harming himself.

Samia has teased how far Gary could go to protect Liam (Credit: ITV)

Samia Longchambon hints at Gary dark side reappearance

With Gary wanting to protect Liam against Mason, Dylan and the other bullies, Maria actress Samia Longchambon has now teased that he could go to extreme lengths to stop the bullying.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, she revealed: “Gary can be hot headed and his initial thought is I’m going to kill him [Mason], probably literally given Gary’s history.”

She then warned: “That is a concern for Maria.” Gary’s killed before but, could he also kill Mason as the storyline escalates?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

