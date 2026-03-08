Secret behind Clare Balding’s 10kg weight loss after star U-turned on decision to be ‘fat and happy’

Clare Balding’s weight loss has been celebrated by fans, with the presenter reportedly dropping around 10kg in recent years.

As the much-loved broadcaster returns to screens this week to lead Channel 4’s coverage of Crufts 2026, some viewers have noticed a transformation.

The presenter previously revealed she lost the weight after making a series of lifestyle changes, including adjusting her diet and embracing regular exercise.

Clare Balding previously opened up about her weight loss (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Clare Balding’s ‘secret’ behind 10kg weight loss

Speaking previously about her weight loss, Clare admitted she once believed she would simply accept getting older without worrying about her size.

“I got into my 50s and thought, I’m just going to be fat and happy,” she told HELLO! last September.

However, the presenter later reconsidered after hearing about the benefits of low-carb eating.

“A friend talked about a low-carb diet and the late Michael Mosley publicised this form of weight loss too. I thought I’ll give it one more go… and see if it works. And it did!”

Clare revealed that she now avoids bread and pasta and keeps sugar to a minimum, changes she credits with helping her lose nearly 10kg.

She has also made small adjustments to her drinking habits. “If I want a drink, I have a gin and tonic instead of wine, so I don’t feel like I’m depriving myself,” she explained.

The broadcaster has shed an impressive 10kg (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I’m never going to be stick thin’

Exercise has also played a key role in her transformation. However, the broadcaster insists she prefers gentle movement over intense workouts. Walking remains one of her main forms of exercise. Clare said she regularly logs around 12,000 steps a day, often heading out for brisk walks that stretch to five or six miles.

“I know how much the walking helps,” she told Radio 4 last year. “It gets you out for quite a long time and it’s not a painful sort of exercise.”

She also revealed that walking helped inspire ideas while writing her debut novel Pastures New.

Although Clare says she never aimed to become extremely slim, she admitted the changes have helped boost her confidence.

“I’m never going to be stick thin. That’s just not me,” she said.

Clare is once again fronting Channel 4’s coverage of Crufts, the world’s biggest dog show, which runs from March 5 to March 8 at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre.

She is joined by a star-studded presenting team including Claudia Winkleman, Ellie Simmonds and Radzi Chinyanganya.

The four-day event will see more than 18,000 dogs from over 200 breeds compete for the coveted Best in Show title.

Crufts 2026 is on Channel 4 from 3.30pm today (Sunday, March 8). Best in Show starts at 7pm.

