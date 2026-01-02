Heartbreak for Clare Balding as her racehorse trainer dad Ian dies aged 87

Support has poured in for Clare Balding and her family after the death of her dad, Ian, was announced.

The news was shared this morning (January 2) on the Park House Stables Instagram page. Ian was 87 and a retired racehorse trainer.

Clare Balding credits her dad with getting her ‘hooked’ on horseracing (Credit: ITV)

Death of Ian Balding – Clare Balding’s dad – announced

A picture of Ian with his grandchildren – son Andrew’s kids Jonno, Toby and Flora – was shared alongside a statement.

It read: “We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park House Stables, Kingsclere (@parkhousestables)

‘So sad to read this’

Tributes poured in, with many sending their love and support to his family.

“Thoughts are with you all,” said one. “Thank you for a life so well-lived and for bringing these horses to their best for us to enjoy. Rest in peace,” said a second.

“My condolences to the Balding family,” another also shared. “Deeply saddened to reads this,” another then commented.

At the time of writing, neither Clare or any other member of the Balding family have commented on Ian’s passing.

Ian Balding was a respected horse trainer (Credit: YouTube)

Tough love from her famous dad

Clare has previously spoken about her dad, though, revealing how he helped her to get “hooked” on horseracing.

Before launching a TV career, Clare started out as a jockey – but his approach was more than a little ‘tough love’ for the youngster.

Clare revealed that, aged 16, she had her first race. However, her trainer dad told her: “You looked like a sack of potatoes. You need to find a bit of muscle somewhere. You’ve got very porky. Lose it.”

Clare then told how she went on a crash diet, with the help of her dad, and blocked out the announcer’s comments that she was 3lb overweight for the race.

Looking back, she also explained that after hearing the roar from the grandstand for the first time, “it was such a thrill, such a total rush of adrenaline, that I became instantly hooked on racing”.

Read more: Clare Balding makes major lifestyle change following heartbreaking death

So what do you think? Leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.