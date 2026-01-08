Heartbreaking ‘family emergency’ that forced Gabby Logan to leave Match of the Day mid-broadcast revealed

Gabby Logan was forced to leave Match of the Day just 20 minutes into last night’s show following a family emergency.

No further details were shared at the time, with Mark Chapman stepping in to present the remainder of the programme in the 52 year old’s absence.

Today (January 8), the heartbreaking reason behind Gabby’s sudden exit was confirmed, as her family released a statement announcing the death of her father.

Gabby Logan leaves Match of the Day mid-broadcast

Viewers noticed an abrupt change early into Match of the Day on Wednesday night, after Gabby left the studio just 20 minutes into the programme.

Mark Chapman, who had been presenting on BBC Radio 5 Live, took over hosting duties for the remainder of the show.

Explaining the switch, he told viewers: “Sadly Gabby has got a family emergency that she had to rush off and deal with. She’s gone to do that and I’ve come from the radio to finish the show.”

At the time, no further information was given, prompting concern from viewers watching at home.

Gabby Logan’s father Terry Yorath dies aged 75

The family emergency was confirmed this morning, as Gabby and her siblings Louise and Jordan announced that their father, former footballer and manager Terry Yorath, had died aged 75 following a short illness.

In a statement shared on behalf of the family, they said: “To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel.”

Gabby’s brother Daniel tragically died in 1992 aged just 15, after collapsing while playing football with his father. His death was later attributed to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an undiagnosed heart condition.

Terry Yorath’s football legacy

Born in Cardiff in 1950, Terry Yorath enjoyed a distinguished career in football as both a player and manager. He earned 59 caps for Wales and captained the national side on multiple occasions.

He is survived by his wife Christine and his children Gabby, Louise and Jordan.

Tributes pour in following death of Gabby Logan’s dad

Following the family’s statement, tributes have poured in.

“Very sad to hear about the death of Terry Yorath. I had many dealings with him down the years and he was always lovely to chat to. Thoughts with his family,” said one fan.

Another commented: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of a true footballing great in Terry Yorath. One of Wales’ finest ever players and did such a great job as manager, deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace.”

A third said: “RIP Terry Yorath. A Leeds United and Wales legend.”

