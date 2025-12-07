Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold to make move out of London following devastating death

Clare Balding recently revealed she is planning to move out of London with her wife Alice Arnold following a heartbreaking death they went through.

TV favourite Clare and journalist Alice have been happily married for more than two decades. When they are not working, the pair enjoy downtime at their lush pad in Chiswick.

But a few months ago, Clare – who is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (December 7) – opened up about a new chapter in her life; and it involves her leaving London…

Clare and Alice’s dog died a few years back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clare Balding makes life decision with wife Alice

In 2020, Clare and Alice were dealt a heartbreaking blow when their beloved pup, a Tibetan terrier called Archie, died.

“He was our family, the central part of our life. He had lots of faults and I’m quite honest about them but we loved him very much,” she told the BBC at the time.

And in October this year, Clare confirmed she and Alice are planning to move to the countryside “probably next spring”.

Clare is planning to move and get another dog (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Clare on getting another dog

“For me, in this interim period before we get another dog, I really have to say to myself: ‘Right, you need to walk, because it makes you happy. Just get out there and do it,”” she told CountryLiving.

The animal lover added: “When you have a dog, there isn’t any get-out,” with the publication reporting that Clare’s eyes lit up at the thought of having a dog in her life again.

As for which breed they are hoping to get, poodles and schnauzers are at the top of the list. As well as Welsh terriers. Clare said: “There’s a Welsh terrier in my book, as they’re renowned for being fiercely loyal.”

‘As soon as we’re settled, it’s our plan’

Earlier this year, Clare also opened up about her plans to move away from London.

She told The Times: “There’s a dog-shaped hole in our lives at the moment. We’re looking to move out of London. And one of the main reasons for that is to have a bit more space and protection from the road so it’s a good environment for a dog.

“As soon as we’re settled, it’s our plan – probably next spring. I smile at the thought of having a dog back in our lives.”

