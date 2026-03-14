‘My boy!’ Claire Sweeney in surprising update after ‘magical’ weekend away

This weekend sees Claire Sweeney and Lesley Joseph take on Countdown’s Rachel Riley and radio host Richie Anderson on ITV’s Celebrity Lingo, in the hope of winning a cash prize for their charities.

The TV appearance follows a family update from the Coronation Street actress after a “magical” trip away over Valentine’s Day…

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‘The best Valentine’s weekend’

“Had the best Valentine’s weekend with my boy,” single lady Claire, 54, gushed to her Instagram followers last month, sharing a selection of photos and videos with her 11-year-old son Jaxon at Chester Zoo.

The post showed the mother and son enjoying the amazing views from their safari lodge, twinning in matching Chester Zoo caps, dining out together and getting up close and personal with plenty of adorable animals.

“@thereservechesterzoo its was fabulous!” Claire continued, before revealing her shock that they were just half an hour from the city centre. “Couldn’t believe we were only 40 mins from Liverpool. It was magical,” she shared.

Claire Sweeney shares a close bond with her young son, Jaxon (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

Love split from Jaxon’s dad

Claire shares her only son Jaxon – undoubtedly the love of her life – with her former fiancé Daniel Reilly. The couple split just nine months after their son’s birth.

In 2024, Claire found love again with boxer Ricky Hatton. They dated for eight months after their 25-year friendship blossomed into a romance as contestants on Dancing On Ice. However, they ended things at the end of that year.

Tragically, Ricky took his own life the following September, aged just 46. He and Claire remained on good terms, with the actress among the mourners at his funeral.

You can cheer on Claire on Celebrity Lingo this Saturday (March 14) at 4.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read More: 4 big theories on how Cassie Plummer could bow out of Coronation Street after Claire Sweeney exit news

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