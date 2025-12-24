TV star Christine McGuinness has sent her followers into a frenzy after sharing an Instagram video of herself in several Santa costumes.

The 37-year-old mum-of-three took to her social media page to show off several looks, which certainly didn’t go unnoticed by her fans.

While on Instagram, Christine showed off several Santa looks (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness on Instagram

In an Instagram upload shared 18 hours ago (December 23), Christine was captured wearing a skimpy red and white nightie with a pair of heels.

In the same clip, she donned a Santa-style dress with a black belt across the middle.

Keeping with the festive theme, Christine also posed in a red bodysuit, which she was filmed unzipping in a close-up shot.

In another bodysuit, she paired the ensemble with white stockings as she was captured next to two large nutcrackers. Elsewhere in the video, she wore red thigh-high latex boots.

Over the top of the video, Gwen Stefani’s sexy cover of “Santa Baby” played.

“Santa definitely came early… over on my Subs,” Christine wrote in her caption, promoting her subscription-only content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

‘You look outstanding’

In the comments section, Christine’s followers praised her latest upload.

“Beautiful inside and out. Merry Christmas,” one user wrote.

“Merry Christmas Christine to yourself and family, have a wonderful time,” another person shared.

“Wow you look incredible Christine, loving the outfit x,” a third remarked.

“You look outstanding,” a fourth said adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning Christine. Merry Christmas to you and your kids,” a fifth expressed.

“Oh wow, there are no words to describe how amazing you look right now, I’m sorry omfg,” a sixth insisted.

2026 is set to be an exciting year for Christine as she is rumoured to have signed up for Celebs Go Dating.

Read more: Inside Paddy McGuinness’ £6.5m house as ‘unhappy ex Christine insists he sells up’ – seven beds; chandeliers; fully-equipped gym; soft play room

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!