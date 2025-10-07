Christine McGuinness’ fans were loving her latest post on Instagram last night (Monday, October 6).

Mum-of-three Christine, 37, recently enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday in Ibiza, and had plenty of bikini clips to share with her 726k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine McGuinness shares sexy bikini video on Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Christine shared a video of her rocking a sexy red bikini during her time in Ibiza.

In the video, Christine can be seen heading to Nikki Beach club on the Spanish island.

The star can be seen enjoying the sun, dancing on her balcony, eating some delicious-looking food, drinking cocktails, and going for a swim in her skimpy red bikini.

“Ibiza days hit different @nikkibeachibiza music, magic, and memories on repeat – Where the beats are hotter than the sun. The only thing missing is me! (back to reality in trackies & school runs) Already planning for next year,” she captioned the post.

Christine sent her fans wild (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans go wild over Christine McGuinness bikini video on Instagram

It’s safe to say that Christine’s fans and followers approved of the star’s holiday look.

“Brings out the best in you CM,” one fan said.

“So beautiful and simply stunning,” another gushed.

“Your figure is unreal!!!” a third wrote, to which Christine replied: “Stress with a slash of caffeine.”

“STOPPPPP (Do it 1000 more times),” another commented.

“Looking beautiful as standard! Enjoy and chill x,” a fifth wrote.

“So beautiful Mrs M,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

‘Like a movie that I didn’t want to end’

Christine also shared some snaps from her Ibiza holiday on Instagram over the weekend.

In the post, she shared some snaps of herself in her red bikini, enjoying some time in a hot tub, eating out, at the beach club, and watching the sunset by the sea.

“Ibiza – It was like a movie that I didn’t want to end. I’ll just have to go back next year!” she captioned the post.

“@meibizahotel – the dreamiest hotel, delish food, the sweetest staff, and a hot tub on my balcony to watch the sunset oh and your next door neighbour is @nikkibeachibiza,” she then continued. “Blessed.”

“Oh my will u stop! U just keep getting hotter! You look hot!” one fan gushed in the comment section.

“I neeeeeeeeddd this [love heart emojis]. I’m coming with you next year,” another wrote.

“Looking amazing girl,” a third said.

Read more: Christine McGuinness sent ‘flirty messages’ to soap actress after Paddy split

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.