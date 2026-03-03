Christine Lampard has opened up about her marriage to ex-footballer Frank and revealed a key milestone they recently missed out on!

The Loose Women presenter, 47, has been married to Chelsea FC and England legend Frank, 47, since 2015.

Frank and Christine tied the knot over a decade again (Credit: Splash News)

Christine Lampard’s shock marriage confession

In a new interview with OK! magazine, Christine opened up about her marriage to Frank.

Christine and Frank tied the knot in December 2015. They have two children together – Patricia, seven, and Freddie, four. Christine is also step-mother to Frank’s daughters from a previous relationship, Luna and Isla.

In the interview, Christine was asked whether she misses Frank when he’s away. Frank is currently the manager of Coventry City FC. Christine and their children, meanwhile, live in Chelsea, West London.

Though he works away a lot, she said he “does his best to get back” often.

However, Christine admitted she’s “never known anything else” with Frank.

“I do [miss him], but we’ve never known anything else. I motor on. Frank and I have been together 17 years now. We’re lucky in that we think the same way about most things. We never fight – only over silly things like how Frank can’t wash his hands without it looking like a tsunami’s hit. And we have a proper laugh. We’re just a strong unit,” she said.

They celebrated a decade of marriage in December (Credit: Splash News)

Christine and Frank on renewing their marriage vows

Christine was then asked whether she’d renew her vows with Frank.

“I would! We were 10 years married in December, though, so we missed the boat. We were too lazy,” she said.

“Do we wait for 20 years? I’d want a big celebration back home and the kids could have a role. I’d love that,” she confessed.

Christine on why she didn’t meet Frank’s daughters for a year

Back in October, during an appearance on the Loose Women: Just Between Us podcast, Christine opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Frank.

During the chat with Coleen Nolan, she revealed she didn’t meet Frank’s daughters, Luna and Isla, for the first year of their relationship. The conversation came up when Coleen asked Christine if she had ever had a secret relationship.

“I haven’t kept anyone a secret. But in a slightly different angle, when Frank and I first got together he had his two girls. They were really young at that point, two and four. I was probably even more aware of it than he was,” she said.

She continued, explaining: “I didn’t want me to come into their lives and then suddenly we break up in three months time and Daddy has a new friend when I had already started a relationship with him.

“I was actually really cautious. It took us about a year before I met them. I wanted to know him and I were in it for the long haul. Then I felt it was the right thing for me to be introduced for the girls. And I was very cautious about that. I didn’t want to cause upset. I didn’t want to upset anybody. We just tried to do the right thing,” she said.

Christine added that she isn’t sure if it was the right thing, but it was what felt right at that time for the couple.

