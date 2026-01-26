Christine Lampard reveals tattoo disaster minutes before going on air with Loose Women

Christine Lampard has been left red-faced after suffering a big tattoo disaster.

The TV presenter, 46, revealed what had happened to both her wrists moments before going on air for Loose Women.

Christine was speaking to This Morning hosts, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, when she unveiled the mishap.

As the Loose Women anchor for Monday, she had been called into the studio to promote the lunchtime show.

But This Morning host Ben immediately pointed out several black tattoos on the underside of both wrists.

Christine Lampard in tattoo disaster

Christine had only just arrived in front of the camera when Ben said to the viewers at home: “Christine’s popped in with her new tattoos.”

The Irish broadcaster was then forced to hold her wrists up in the air to explain what he meant.

Christine admitted: “These are not real tattoos, my mum does not need to panic.

“These are little kiddie transfers. I was playing with my kids at the weekend with these fake tattoos and they won’t come off!”

As Ben and his co-star Cat laughed, Christine insisted: “They’re stuck there! I have had a bath!”

Christine hadn’t got away with it, though. She was forced to address her tattoos again once Loose Women had started 30 minutes later.

Co-host Nadia Sawalha was the one to throw her under the bus this time, making her explain to viewers at home.

“Before you freak out, mum, it’s those little kids transfer tattoos,” Christine told the cameras again.

“We were both [husband Frank] doing it at the weekend as a wee joke, we thought it was all cute.

“But I go to bath time and they won’t come off!”

Christine then quipped: “My children are probably suspended now! They’ve both gone to school in vests with long sleeves.”

Christine’s tattoo transfers were visible to Loose Women fans (Credit: ITV)

How many kids does Christine have?

Christine has two children with her former England footballer husband Frank.

They are parents to Patricia, seven, and four-year-old Freddie. Frank also has two teenage daughters from his first marriage to Elen Rivas.

Christine recently admitted she held back on meeting Frank’s daughters for an entire year when they got together romantically.

The TV host was worried it could affect the girls if she and Frank didn’t last the distance.

Christine told the Loose Women: Just Between Us podcast: “When Frank and I first got together he had his two girls. They were really young at that point, two and four. I was probably even more aware of it than he was.

“I didn’t want me to come into their lives and then suddenly we break up in three months time and Daddy has a new friend when I had already started a relationship with him.”

She added: “I was actually really cautious. It took us about a year before I met them. I wanted to know him and I were in it for the long haul. Then I felt it was the right thing for me to be introduced for the girls.

“And I was very cautious about that. I didn’t want to cause upset. I didn’t want to upset anybody. We just tried to do the right thing.”

