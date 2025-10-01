Christine Lampard reveals she didn’t meet Frank’s daughters for a year in case they broke up

Christine Lampard has opened up on her relationship with Frank Lampard’s kids at the beginning of their relationship.

The 46-year-old Loose Women star has been married to football legend Frank since 2015. And the couple share two children together – Patricia and Freddie.

But when Christine met Frank, he was already dad to two daughters, Luna and Isla, from a previous relationship. And it seems Christine didn’t want to enter their lives too early.

Christine was worried about ‘upsetting’ someone as she took on the role of stepmum (Credit: YouTube)

Christine Lampard didn’t meet Frank’s kids for a year

Speaking to Coleen Nolan on the latest episode of Loose Women: Just Between Us podcast, Christine admitted she didn’t meet his daughters for one whole year.

While discussing a listener’s dilemma of having a secret relationship, Coleen asked Christine if she had ever had a secret relationship.

Christine admitted: “I haven’t kept anyone a secret. But in a slightly different angle, when Frank and I first got together he had his two girls. They were really young at that point, two and four. I was probably even more aware of it than he was.

“I didn’t want me to come into their lives and then suddenly we break up in three months time and Daddy has a new friend when I had already started a relationship with him.”

It was this reason that Christine decided to take a more “cautious” approach, and didn’t actually meet them for one whole year. Christine also admitted she didn’t want to be the reason anyone was “upset”.

Frank and Christine dated for a year before she met his kids (Credit: BDC Images / SplashNews.com)

Christine ‘doesn’t know’ if they made the right decision

She explained: “I was actually really cautious. It took us about a year before I met them. I wanted to know him and I were in it for the long haul. Then I felt it was the right thing for me to be introduced for the girls.

“And I was very cautious about that. I didn’t want to cause upset. I didn’t want to upset anybody. We just tried to do the right thing.”

However, the TV star admitted that she isn’t entirely sure if it was the smartest thing to do. But it was what felt right at that time for the couple.

She said: “I am not saying it was the right thing. I don’t know if we did get it right or not. But I think we did, we certainly tried.

“So, there was a bit of – I say secretive – kind of like everyone knew everything. But from the girls’ perspectives, I was kind of filtered in as one of dad’s friends, even though I had been there for a year. I felt like it was the right thing for us to do.”

Christine emphasised that Frank’s kids’ feelings were “at the top of the list” and she was “really aware” of it the entire time.

Read more: Christine Lampard forced to ghost friend who ‘crossed the line’ with Frank

What do you think of Christine Lampard speaking about her relationship with Frank’s kids? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!