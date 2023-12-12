Christine Lampard forced to ghost friend who ‘crossed the line’ with Frank

Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard has revealed she has cut contact with a close friend who got “too flirty” with her husband Frank.

The 44-year-old has been married to football legend Frank, 45, since 2015.

But she was left with no choice but to “ghost” one of their pals after she became very “touchy-feely” with the sportsman.

She made the confession in an interview with Closer magazine.

Christine said: “It was in Frank and mine’s very early days and there was a certain person, who we don’t actually see anymore, who could get very flirty and touchy-feely while I was there!

“I found that really awkward – at least a kiss is out there and in the open but sneakiness under a table?”

Christine Lampard: ‘I’m brilliant at ghosting’

She added: “I avoid confrontation – I don’t like confrontation – but I’m brilliant at ghosting. I can easily step away, and that’s how I deal with things that annoy me.”

Christine and Frank met in 2009 at the Pride of Britain Awards and have become one of showbiz’s strongest couples.

The pair share daughter Patricia, five, and son Freddie, two. Christine is also a stepmum to Frank’s daughters Luna, 18, and Isla, 16, from his previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

Christine named as This Morning replacement

The Irish beauty is swapping the Loose Women panel for the This Morning sofa this week.

Christine is just one famous face who will be covering for Alison Hammond while she performs in panto in Birmingham.

Alison is playing the Spirit of the Beans in Jack and the Beanstalk opposite Samantha Womack, who is taking on the role of Mrs Blunderbore.

The Saturdays singer Mollie King and Lisa Snowdon will also present alongside Dermot O’Leary this week.

This Morning is yet to find permanent replacements for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby who both left the show earlier this year.

Phillip departed after 21 years in May after reports of a feud between the two stars.

Holly then stepped down in October to spend time with her family after 14 years on the show.

