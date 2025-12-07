Chris McCausland on impact sight loss has had on his marriage to wife Patricia

Chris McCausland recently opened up about the difficulties that he faces as a blind man navigating his marriage with wife Patricia.

Comedian Chris has become a regular on TV screens in recent years, and ended up winning Strictly last year. Away from the showbiz world though, Chris is loved-up with his Brazilian wife Patricia and they share daughter Sophie, 11.

And in his recent memoir, Keep Smiling, Chris – who is on Sunday Brunch today (December 7) – made a sad confession about how his sight loss has affected his marriage with Patricia.

Chris McCausland on marriage to wife

Chris and psychologist wife Patricia have been married for more than a decade. The pair live in London with their daughter Sophie.

Chris lost his sight fully at age 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa. In his 2025 memoir, he discussed his marriage to Patricia.

“Patricia’s experience of being married to somebody who is blind means that, to some extent, there are parts of herself, or parts of a normal married life, that she has also had to relinquish to my blindness,” he wrote.

What do I say to that?

Chris then went on to make a heartbreaking confession about how his sight loss has affected his personal moments with Patricia.

He said: “She can’t even ask me all those typical questions that wives ask husbands when getting ready to go out of an evening: ‘Does my hair look okay?’ ‘Does this top match these shoes?’ ‘Does my bum look big in this?’”

Chris continued: “What do I say to that? ‘I don’t know, sweetheart. Things do tend to feel bigger than they look.’ She used to ask me what I thought she looked like, But she doesn’t ask me anymore, because I never really had a satisfactory answer for her.”

Chris on ‘difficulties’ at home

In 2019, Chris spoke out about life at home with his family, recalling a “difficult period” they all faced.

“As my daughter has got older and more communicative, being a blind Dad has got easier in lots of way,” Chris told Brighton.co.uk.

Chris explained: “There was a really difficult period when she was a one-year old. Where she was mobile but silent, crawling about on the floor but hardly making a bloody peep!”

He added: “Now she’s five though, it’s probably things like not being able to help her properly with her reading. And her writing. How many of the other kids in her class have already got better handwriting than their Daddy?”

Watch Chris on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (December 7) at 10:00am on Channel 4.

