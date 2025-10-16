Strictly 2024 winner Chris McCausland has revealed that he was mugged at knifepoint in a horrific attack.

The 48-year-old comedian shared the shocking ordeal in his memoir, Keep Laughing.

Strictly star Chris McCausland details horrific attack

Chris lost his sight when he was 22, due to retinitis pigmentosa, which is a hereditary condition. However, the attack took place in his native Liverpool when he was a teenager.

“Both of them pressed flick knives into my stomach as a threat that didn’t really need much in the way of explanation,” he explained in his book.

“‘Money,’ one of the under-achieving [bleep]s said. ‘Okay, okay,’ I said, and then, in a stroke of spontaneous genius, surprising bravery, or complete idiocy, I tried to fob them off with just loose change that I had in my pocket.

“I don’t really know what I was thinking. I scooped out a small handful of change that must have totalled no more than a couple of quid.”

‘Reading this might be the first they learn of it’

Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse for the Strictly champion.

“‘Here,’ I said, offering it upwards to the two hefty losers. ‘Nice try. We just followed you from the cash machine,’ one of them said, as they pressed the knives a little harder. [Bleep],” he continued.

“I needed to come up with something quick, as I didn’t want them thinking I was taking the [bleep].”

Chris pulled out the two folded notes from his jeans pocket and handed over the money. However, a lady from behind shouted for help, recognising he was “getting mugged”.

“And with that, the two pathetic scumbags ran off down towards the backstreets of Liverpool with a whole thirty quid between them. Saddoes,” he said.

Chris explained that he never told his parents, stating that reading it in the book “might be the first they learn of it”.

“I know being mugged at knifepoint had nothing to do with my poor eyesight, but I think my concern was that telling my parents might change things,” he admitted.

