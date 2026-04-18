Judi Love on her ‘crazy’ kidnapping aged 17: ‘We didn’t do red flags back then’

Loose Women star Judi Love, who is appearing on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, April 18), once opened up about her “crazy” kidnap ordeal when she was a teenager.

The star opened up about the shocking incident during an interview back in November.

Judi was held hostage when she was 17 (Credit: Dish Podcast / YouTube)

Judi Love on kidnap ordeal as a teen

During an interview with The Guardian last year, Judi opened up about the time she was kidnapped by a boy she met at college.

Speaking to the publication, Judi revealed she met the young man in the games room at college when she was 17.

“He was damn crazy. We didn’t do red flags then. He just had some issues, but I wanted to nurture, and didn’t recognise the warnings. At that age, you don’t know yourself, or what a good relationship is,” she said.

According to the star, the first date didn’t go well. The unnamed boy came round to her mum’s house, “stripped naked and cried”.

Nonetheless, Judi went on a second date with him. It was during this second encounter that things went horribly wrong.

Judi feared the worst (Credit: Judi Love / YouTube)

‘We didn’t do red flags then’

After making them spaghetti bolognese, the boy, out of nowhere, forced her upstairs and into the shower, where he held her hostage for the best part of 48 hours.

It was during this period that Judi contemplated the worst.

“You try to convince yourself it isn’t happening. And then: oh, it actually is. I decided not to go down that rabbit hole [thinking the worst]. That wasn’t going to be my legacy. Get out alive; I’ll survive anything else,” she said.

In the years since, Judi has revealed that its laughter that’s helped her get through her traumas.

“What I’ve learned now I’m a 45-year-old woman is that traumas I’ve gone through remain in my system. It’s laughter that’s helped me. Bringing the funny out of it all might allow someone else to also laugh, to lose that shame, to forgive themselves and to heal,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove)

Judi’s cruel ex

In another interview last year, Judi revealed that another ex had once cruelly body shamed her, telling her she’d look “nicer” if she lost weight.

“I’ve dated someone before that was kind of like: ‘Just lose that stone, you’ll be so much nicer’,” she once said on Loose Women.

“And you’re like: ‘Okay babe, you’re going to lose all 18 stones and never going to see me again’.”

Read more: Inside Judi Love’s weight-loss journey: ‘Unbearable’ pain; 21lb loss in six weeks; major diet change

Catch Judi on Saturday Kitchen from 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer today (Saturday, April 18).

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