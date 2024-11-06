Loose Women panellist Judi Love is reportedly hoping to meet ‘the one’ on a celebrity dating app.

The comedian is said to have joined Raya, an exclusive dating app for celebrities and public figures. Pictures appearing to have been taken from her profile show that Judi listed her profession as a TV presenter and comedian.

According to The Sun, she also shared a number of pouting selfies on her profile as well as her favourite songs by Swedish R&B singer Snoh Aalegra and American soul singer Eric Roberson.

Judi has joined the exclusive dating app Raya, according to The Sun (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Judi Love on cruel ex

Judi tends to keep her love life private. However, she shared in 2022 that she’d been cruelly body-shamed by an ex – who told her to lose a stone to look better.

She said on Loose Women: “I’ve dated someone before that was kind of like: ‘Just lose that stone, you’ll be so much nicer,'” before revealing how she dealt with the comments.

She looked back: “And you’re like: ‘Okay babe, you’re going to lose all 18 stones and never going to see me again.'”

‘I didn’t know I could love this much’

Loose Women star Judi also has two children, although rarely talks about them. In 2023, she shared an emotional post to celebrate her daughter’s 18th birthday, while she also has a teenage son.

I’ve dated someone before that was kind of like: ‘Just lose that stone, you’ll be so much nicer.’

She wrote about her daughter: “I can remember the first time I felt you move in my belly, my emotions and love was hard to put into words. Then you were born and I looked into your eyes and I didn’t know I could love this much.

“It’s been a journey, filled with love, joy, challenges, changes, blessings but most importantly growth. As much as I hope to have taught you many things in life, you’ve taught me so much too.”

Judi rose to fame as a stand-up comedian (Credit: YouTube)

Judi has had an impressive rise to fame

The 44-year-old star first joined Loose Women as a panellist in 2020. However, she rose to prominence as a comedian, making her stage debut in 2011. She’s also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, Strictly Come Dancing and Taskmaster, and has filled in as a DJ on BBC Radio 2 too.

She’s also an actor. Earlier this year appeared in the Sky Max comedy Mr Bigstuff alongside Danny Dyer. She played a security guard in the six-part series.

Before finding fame, Judi was a social worker. She has a degree in Community Arts and Social Science and a Master’s in Social Work from the Tavistock Institute.

ED! has approached a representative for Judi for comment.

Read more: Judi Love was ‘warned’ about Strictly before stint with Graziano Di Prima

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.