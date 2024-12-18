Fans of Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland were confused when he didn’t turn up for a live interview with Lee Mack today (December 18).

Radio host Jordan North later explained the reason for the comedian’s absence.

Chris broke history by becoming the first blind contestant to lift the Glitterball trophy. The funnyman has been in huge demand since winning the dance competition. Reports claim that BBC bosses want to “keep him” to boost their comedy shows.

He was also expected to be a part of the forthcoming Strictly tour, which he won’t be attending. His fans were further disappointed when he missed his interview on Capital Breakfast alongside his pal Lee on Wednesday.

Strictly winner Chris McCausland misses radio interview with Lee Mack

Chris was due to appear for an interview on Capital Breakfast, but he failed to turn up. Jordan and his co-host Sian Welby later revealed he was stuck in traffic; therefore, he couldn’t arrive on time.

Lee Mack used the opportunity to joke about Chris as he said: “It is possible his Strictly win has gone to his head and he feels he can do what he likes.”

He also revealed that the comedian sought his advice before signing up for the dancing competition. The star said: “I was looking at the old texts this morning because he [Chris] was texting me at the time asking if he should do it.

“I’ve realised the preconceptions about his disability, especially him being blind, but the more time I have spent with him, there have genuinely been times where I have forgotten he is blind.”

It isn’t revealed if Chris’ interview has been re-scheduled. He’s currently focusing on his comedy tour.

Chris forced to give back Strictly Glitterball trophy

If reports were to be true, the comedian is said to have raked a whopping £100,000 for winning the trophy, although he was forced to return the Glitterball.

But winning the dancing competition has significantly boosted his fortune. His official website notes that his comedy tour Yonks! will continue into 2025 and 2026 due to “phenomenal demand”.

The majority of the shows are already sold out as he plans to hit the road again starting January – the same time as the Strictly live tour.

If you plan to watch Chris’ comedy live, check out his website for tickets to the upcoming shows.

