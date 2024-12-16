Chris McCausland’s daughter furious at Craig Revel Horwood following Strictly final

After lifting the Glitterball trophy on Saturday (December 14), Chris McCausland sat down with Ranvir Singh for his first TV interview when he spoke about his daughter’s adorable reaction to his performances.

The comedian became the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing. He faced JB Gill, Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri in the dance-off on Saturday’s live final on BBC One.

Although the judges heaped praises on Chris during the finale, his 11 year old is particularly furious with one Strictly Come Dancing judge, and the reason is too cute.

Chris took home the Glitterball trophy (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland’s daughter calls Craig ‘bum’

Although nervous at first, Sophie was her dad’s biggest supporter throughout the show. Ahead of Chris’s journey on Strictly, she also expressed concerns about her father falling and “embarrassing” himself.

However, the comedian managed to rank top on the scoreboard week after week with his spectacular performances. The impressive points came at a cost but.

She calls him ‘bum’. Even after the final, even after he gave us a 10 and said something nice, she couldn’t forgive the two eights.

Chris shared on Lorraine that his daughter Sophie would “feed off ” his anxiety as he couldn’t hide it too well. “So she was nervous for me,” he said.

When asked about Sophie’s reaction to his first dance on the show, he said: “The first show when we did the Cha-cha-cha, she was so nervous and as soon as we started dancing down the dancefloor, she burst out crying.”

However, she got better as the season progressed, but “threw things at the telly when Craig was on”. When Ranvir asked: “What does she call him?”Chris jokingly responded: “She calls him ‘bum’. Even after the final, even after he gave us a 10 and said something nice, she couldn’t forgive the two eights.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Howe-Douglas (@hdmanagement)

Life after Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Chris admitted that Strictly participation took its physical and mental toll on him. Life has indeed changed for the comedian since appearing in the dancing competition – especially his diet.

Thanks to hours of daily training, Chris was able to eat “anything” and ensure he was still in good shape. “I have eaten more chocolate this last three and a half months than I have in 10 Christmases,” he said.

The comedian wants to start eating healthy now that he won’t be working out as intensely as he did for the show. “I’ve got to stop it because if I carry on the way I’ve been eating…I’ll have a burger for a Tuesday lunch. Who has a burger for a Tuesday lunch? I will just explode,” he confessed.

Furthermore, Chris will not be attending the forthcoming Strictly tour as he plans to hit the road to complete his comedy tour Yonks! which started in January 2024.

Watch Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player

Will you attend Chris’ comedy tour? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.