Mystery woman; cryptic messages; moving out of family home: Inside the messy aftermath of Chloe Madeley and James Haskell’s marriage split

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split last year after over a decade of being together and five years of marriage.

Since their split, it has been revealed that James will be moving out of the family home. The rugby star has also been spotted cosying up to a mystery woman too.

Here’s everything that’s happened since the couple announced their split in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce their split

In October, James. 38, and Chloe, 36, announced their split to the world.

“James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023,” the former couple said in a joint statement.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand,” the statement then continued.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

James still living in the family home

Following their split, it was reported that James was still living in the family home in London.

“James Haskell is still living at the family home in London, he arrived back on Monday and was still there yesterday morning,” a source told the MailOnline at the time.

This was later confirmed by Chloe.

Chloe’s show aired last year (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Madeley faces ‘big decision’ over future of her ITV show

Prior to their split, Chloe and James took part in the ITV documentary, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

The documentary followed Chloe and James’ lives as they raised daughter Bodhi.

However, the future of the show was thrown into doubt following the couple’s split.

“The show would have to change radically to focus on Chloe. It’s really down to if Chloe wants to do it or not – at the moment it’s something she’d have to think about,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Reports emerge that James went on date before split

In November, it was reported that James had been on a date with a fellow DJ before his split from Chloe.

Former rugby star James reportedly met DJ Chloe McLennan for a “meal and wine” while in Ibiza over the summer. They reportedly went to a restaurant called the White Isle – a favourite of Chloe’s.

“It was particularly upsetting for Chloe because that restaurant is a favourite of hers, where she has dined with James. She was really angry with James and very hurt,” a pal alleged to The Sun at the time.

Chloe shared a message on her story (Credit: @madeleychloe / Instagram)

Chloe shares cryptic messages

Later in November, Chloe hit headlines thanks to a cryptic message on Instagram about “falling in love”.

The fitness instructor shared a snap of a handwritten note on her story.

“I had nothing to do this weekend so I decided to fall in love,” the note read. Chloe offered no further explanation.

Chloe Madeley ‘draws a line’ under James Haskell split

In an interview with OK! magazine earlier this month, Chloe opened up about the couple’s split.

“Since James and I made the decision to draw a line under it, I’ve felt really free, happy and calm,” she said.

“It’s interesting. I think people hear about it and they automatically think it’s a negative thing. But in our case, it’s a very positive decision and it’s good. I’ve just felt a lot lighter,” she then added.

She then added that the former couple “still love each other deeply”.

Chloe was on Loose Women last week (Credit: ITV)

James to move out of family home

During an appearance on Loose Women last week, Chloe confirmed that James would be moving out of the family home.

She revealed that he “should be moving out again in the next few weeks”.

“I think when you tell people your marriage has ended they see it as negative but actually, it is positive,” she then said.

Chloe also confirmed that James would be involved in the upcoming series of Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

“The co-parenting story will be a narrative because it’s a reality show and that is my life,” she said.

James has been spotted with a mystery woman (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Haskell spotted cosying up to mystery woman following Chloe Madeley split

Earlier this week, James was snapped cosying up to a mystery woman while on a night out.

The former I’m A Celebrity star enjoyed a night out in Gilgamesh, a bar in London frequented by celebrities. He was spotted with a mystery brunette during the night.

“James looked like he was having a jolly time surrounded by friends and a number of women,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s no stranger to getting female attention and last night was no different. He’s no stranger to getting female attention and last night was no different,” they then continued.

“They looked like they were really getting on really well and seemed cosy at times. They were whispering in each other’s ear, smiling a lot and making jokes. Even if they were just friends, it was good to see James being the life and soul of the party and having a good time,” they then added.

ED! has contacted James and Chloe’s reps for comment.

Read more: Chloe Madeley admits ‘worrying every single day’ about parenting her daughter after split with James Haskell

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.