Chloe Madeley admits James Haskell is moving out of their family home: ‘The love and respect disintegrated’

During an appearance on Loose Women today (January 19), Chloe Madeley revealed that her estranged husband James Haskell is moving out of their family home.

Chloe and James announced their split back in October. The pair had been together for a decade and married for five years. They share a daughter, Bhodi, together.

The TV star’s appearance on the Loose Women panel today was the first time she had given a televised interview surrounding their breakup.

Chloe opened up about her split with James in her first televised interview (Credit: YouTube)

‘Once we made the decision and drew a line under it, it was done’

While talking to Kaye Adams, Katie Piper, Myleene Klass, and Nadia Sawalha, Chloe revealed James “should be moving out again in the next few weeks.”

She added: “I think when you tell people your marriage has ended they see it as negative but actually, it is positive.”

“Once we made the decision and drew a line under it, it was done.”

Many will have watched Chloe and James’ life unfold on their reality show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair. However, according to the TV star, not everything was shown surrounding their relationship.

“A lot happens behind closed doors that wasn’t on the show but it’s amazing how many people picked up on it. We thought we had done a good job but obviously not,” she said.

Chloe revealed that she will be finding out the filming dates for the next series within the next week. Even though they are no longer together, she stated that James “will still be involved to a degree.”

Chloe added: “The co-parenting story will be a narrative because it’s a reality show and that is my life.”

James will still be involved in their family reality show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chloe is ‘happier now than I have ever been’

The personal trainer also insisted the split has been healthy for both of them.

“I’m happier now than I have ever been and he is happy too. There were horrible weeks when I struggled to get out of bed but once I drew a line, I was ok. I want James to be happy, I want Bodhi to be happy and I want to be happy,” she said.

Since parting ways, Chloe said the pair have “become very respectful” and “love each other as friends.”

Read more: Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split takes fresh turn as she shares post about ‘falling in love’

Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair is available to stream on ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.