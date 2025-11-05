Charlotte Chilton paternity row escalates as she hits back at claims Traitors co-star Jonny Holloway is the father of her baby

The Charlotte Chilton paternity row has escalated further following Conor Maynard’s latest video – and now Traitors star Jonny Holloway has spoken out to deny he’s the father of her baby.

33-year-old Charlotte appeared on the second series of The Traitors and revealed she was pregnant back in April 2024. She split from her wife that same year and revealed how she and Conor met at the series’ wrap party.

Charlotte went on to claim that Conor was the father of her baby – but that he wanted no involvement. However, Conor has since taken two DNA tests that say he is not the father.

Yesterday (November 4), Conor shared a video suggesting the baby’s dad could be Traitors star Jonny Holloway. Then, Jonny spoke out. Now, so has Charlotte…

Conor’s new statement about baby paternity

Taking to his Instagram, Conor shared a video allegedly revealing private messages sent to him from Lauren Ward, Jonny’s estranged wife.

He posted a video of himself sharing the news because he ‘feels like he’s been left with no choice’.

In the video he shared a screenshot from Lauren. The DM read: “He told me he slept with Charlotte around the same time as yourself / she fell pregnant.”

Conor made it clear he wasn’t posting the video to accuse Jonny. But that he just wanted everyone to see that there are other people who could be the dad.

He said: “I hope with this new information that I have been given, you can see that there is just as high a likelihood that Penelope is someone else’s daughter. And while it is not 100% Jonny, it is 100% not me.”

Jonny has responded to the shock claims

Taking to his own Instagram following the shock video from Conor, Jonny hit back at the claims from his ex.

In a video taken from the back of a removals van, Jonny said: “Hello. It’s Jonny Holloway. Imagine waking up, when you are in the middle of moving house from a separation that happened before The Traitors started filming, to hear that your ex-wife is insinuating you’re cheating on her.”

However, that was all that Jonny said publicly. And he has not acknowledged the paternity drama.

Charlotte Chilton has since had her own say

Today (November 5), Charlotte has given her own take on the new rumours. And has completely denied sleeping with Jonny.

Speaking to The Sun, Charlotte hit back: “There has never been anything romantic. We have had a friendship. But there has never been a relationship between me and Jonny. We were not sleeping together in January at all. It never happened.”

Charlotte admitted that after she saw the video from Conor, she immediately reached out to Jonny. And he allegedly asked immediately if she wanted him to do a DNA test.

She went on to claim that Conor had sent her a cease and desist notice which prevented her from saying “anything about a number of accusations”. But that she was shocked to find Jonny had been named anyway as it “was just so out of nowhere”.

Speaking about her friendship with the other guys on the show, Charlotte admitted they “were all really close” and would “crash at each other’s houses”. But remained adamant that there “wasn’t any relationships going on”.

